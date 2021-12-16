GTT promises improved infrastructure, service in Berbice

Kaieteur News – GTT on Wednesday committed to improving its infrastructure and services in the Berbice, Region Six areas.

This commitment was announced by GTT’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson during a Berbice Chamber of Commerce luncheon sponsored by the telephone company. Ferguson explained that the company recently met with members of the Upper Corentyne Chamber about expanding its capacity in the region.

According to a GTT release, to better enhance its relations with businesses in the region, the COO noted that the company is already in the process of hiring a project/regional manager to oversee its business relationships. “This person will be responsible for sitting in each of the chambers as our permanent representative and for selling and supporting our solutions for all businesses from the Berbice River to the Corentyne,” he said.

In addition to the major upgrades planned for the region, Ferguson said GTT will soon introduce its Biz Fibre Service to benefit businesses in the New Amsterdam area. This service provides speeds of up to 500Mbps and high quality voice service which means that businesses can make crystal clear calls, among other features.

Considering the government’s vision to construct a call centre in the region, Ferguson said that GTT is ready and capable to provide support. “Not only do we have the technical know-how and the infrastructure, but we also have the experience in running and supporting call centres. We currently support Teleperformance, Qualfon, Emerge and MIDAS BPOs. So, we are equipped and ready to back this new call centre in Berbice come 2022,” he stated.

Meanwhile, President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Alexander thanked GTT for sponsoring its luncheon and said the chamber body looks forward to the fruition of the company’s plans in 2022. Only last year, GTT extended its fibre network to Berbice, which saw several areas including Corriverton and Skeldon benefitting from significantly improved service.