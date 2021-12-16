GTT promises improved infrastructure, service in Berbice

Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – GTT on Wednesday committed to improving its infrastructure and services in the Berbice, Region Six areas.
This commitment was announced by GTT’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson during a Berbice Chamber of Commerce luncheon sponsored by the telephone company. Ferguson explained that the company recently met with members of the Upper Corentyne Chamber about expanding its capacity in the region.
According to a GTT release, to better enhance its relations with businesses in the region, the COO noted that the company is already in the process of hiring a project/regional manager to oversee its business relationships. “This person will be responsible for sitting in each of the chambers as our permanent representative and for selling and supporting our solutions for all businesses from the Berbice River to the Corentyne,” he said.
In addition to the major upgrades planned for the region, Ferguson said GTT will soon introduce its Biz Fibre Service to benefit businesses in the New Amsterdam area. This service provides speeds of up to 500Mbps and high quality voice service which means that businesses can make crystal clear calls, among other features.
Considering the government’s vision to construct a call centre in the region, Ferguson said that GTT is ready and capable to provide support. “Not only do we have the technical know-how and the infrastructure, but we also have the experience in running and supporting call centres. We currently support Teleperformance, Qualfon, Emerge and MIDAS BPOs. So, we are equipped and ready to back this new call centre in Berbice come 2022,” he stated.
Meanwhile, President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Alexander thanked GTT for sponsoring its luncheon and said the chamber body looks forward to the fruition of the company’s plans in 2022. Only last year, GTT extended its fibre network to Berbice, which saw several areas including Corriverton and Skeldon benefitting from significantly improved service.
Dec 16, 2021By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – Emmerson Campbell, Guyana’s dominant force in the men’s Physique division, is happy to have the opportunity to compete at the Guyana Bodybuilding &...
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – There can be no deeper pathetic offering in any discussion of Guyanese politics than the application... more
Kaieteur News – I did promise you that from time to time I will be dedicating this space to aspects of science which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]