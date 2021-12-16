Campbell looking to cop fifth men’s physique title

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – Emmerson Campbell, Guyana’s dominant force in the men’s Physique division, is happy to have the opportunity to compete at the Guyana Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) National Championship since 2019 and he is hard at work in the gym, sculpting his four-time winning physique to return to the top podium come Sunday.

The Law 28 Fitness Instructor and Columnist is expected to make light work of the local competition since he is not only one of the best in the Guyana but the region, missing out on the elusive Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships Gold medal last August in the San Salvador, El Salvador where he bagged his second silver medal.

During an interview he mentioned that, “I think this package (form) is comparable or perhaps even better than my last show (CAC Championships) in El Salvador. This may be the best one yet. Everyone will see the improvements I’ve made.”

He continued, “I feel great. I can’t wait to step on stage and compete with the guys. It’s been two years since I was able to compete locally and now that fans will be permitted, I can’t wait to show off my hard work in front of the bodybuilding starved fans. Winning my fifth National Men’s Physique title will be the cherry on top.”

In conclusion, Campbell encouraged fans to come out in their numbers and support the event since the National Covid-19 Task Force has given permission for the GBBFF to house fans at the National Cultural Center that will host this Sunday’s highly anticipated event.

On-stage athletes would be required to stand 6 feet apart from each other, while backstage athletes would be required to wear their masks and maintain the mandatory physical distancing.

Judges would be seated 6 feet from each other, and would be required to wear their masks. On the night of the competition, there would be about 30 athletes competing in the 3 different segments of competition.

These are:

1. Bodybuilding;

2. Bikini; and

3. Men’s Physique

Some of the athletes confirmed to participate include Darius Ramsammy, Christina Ramsammy, Rosanna Fung, Nicolas Albert, Emmerson Campbell, Yannick Grimes, Colin Chesney, Marlon Bennett, Lyndon Kennedy, Brian Singh, Odel Crum-Ewing, Ashanti Conway, Gale Karim, Jonathan Jeffery, Julio Sinclair, Ronaldo Caldera and Joel Caldera.