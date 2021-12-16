‘All police commanders must pursue a first degree’-President Ali

Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan said that all commanders of the Guyana Police Force must pursue a first degree and those who already have one will be encouraged to do their masters. He said the government will pay for their studies.
Ali made the comments during the Force’s Annual Christmas Breakfast on Tuesday. “For every person that is a Commander of a branch or division, we would pay in full for improvement in their education. Every single officer who is the Commander at the branch or regional level, must at least pursue a degree and those who already have a degree, next year we are going to enroll you in a master’s programme at the University of Guyana in defence studies because we have to ensure we give you the strategic tool and education…” the Head of State said.
President Ali pointed out that of 250 ranks who will be receiving awards this year for their exceptional performance, the top 50 will be given the same educational opportunities. “We must not only have a highly talented Police Force, we must have a highly trained Police Force…” he added.
The President explained that it is important for the GPF to be abreast with the Government’s developmental agenda, which will guide their own policing strategies. He said that those who fail to get on board will be left behind. “Those who have a negative attitude and those who seem unwilling to be part of the future of this country by stepping up to your responsibility, sadly you will be left behind and I have no apology in saying this,” he further added. “I am not asking anyone of you to be politicians or to love me or love the PPP or love the government, I am asking you to love your country, love your job and love the people of this country…and if you can’t do that, I’m sorry…the vessel will move without you,” President Ali related.
