New GECOM CEO sworn in

⁃ says he will perform his duties in accordance with the law

Kaieteur News – Vishnu Persaud yesterday took the Oath of Office and was officially sworn in as the country’s newest Chief Election Officer (CEO) and Commissioner of Registration of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The elections body had been without a CEO since August last, after the commission took a decision to dismiss Keith Lowenfield, who is currently before the court for his involvement in the alleged rigging of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and events that followed.

On December 10, 2021, Persaud was elected as the new CEO/Commissioner of Registration, following deliberations among the GECOM Commissioners. According to reports, Persaud comes with almost two decades of experience working at the entity.

He once served as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and as the Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) for three years, under former Chairman, Dr. Steve Surujbally.

He also acted in the substantive position on several occasions.

Yesterday, Persaud first attended the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was administered the oath before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

He then proceeded to the High Court where he took the oath for the second time before Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George-Wiltshire.

During an interview with reporters after his second swearing-in ceremony, Persaud was posed with a series of questions from reporters, including what will he bring to the table to build public confidence in him and GECOM at large, in light of what occurred during the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

According to the new CEO, “first of all you in the media, as well as most people in the public at large, would have known me for carrying out my duties in adhering to the laws, the policies of the commission and basically carrying out my duties in a professional manner.”

In that regard, he said, “I guarantee that I will continue to be in the same faith and nobody has to have any worry about my neutrality or that I may deviate from the part of what is lawful and proper.”

The new CEO was also asked whether or not there will be a Local Government Election (LGE) next year given the fact that LGE was supposed to be held this month.

He responded “one year time is more than enough to prepare for Local Government Election.”

Following the advertisement for qualified persons to apply for the vacant position, 17 candidates applied.

The process concluded after the seven-member GECOM reviewed the applications for the post, of which Persaud and Leslie Harrow, a former Jamaican CEO, were selected from a combined shortlist of persons to be interviewed.

Both men were then interviewed and, following the deliberation among the commissioners, the three Government nominated commissioners voted for Persaud to be elected as the new CEO, while the Opposition nominated commissioners voted against.

With the endorsement of the Chairperson of GECOM, (Ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh, Persaud was elected as the new CEO.

GECOM reported last week, that Justice Singh justified her endorsement of Persaud, having heard the commissioners and having read the endorsement of former Chairman Dr. Surujbally – saying, she is of the view that Persaud has acquired institutional knowledge having been employed with the commission for 17 years.

It was further stated that Justice Singh posited, that Persaud is not only knowledgeable with the understanding and management of the work of the CEO’s office, and the operational functions of the Secretariat, but also with the geography of Guyana’s 10 Administrative Regions.

Owing to the reasons highlighted, it was further stated that the GECOM Chair had no hesitation in endorsing Persaud’s appointment, since he has the necessary skills, experience, and expertise that makes him eminently qualified to handle the job.

It was stated that the commission is hopeful that, with Persaud’s extensive experience in the agency, he will execute the functions of the office of Chief Election Officer and Commissioner of Registration within the confines of the law and deliver with excellence.