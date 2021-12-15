Vendors complain about deplorable La Penitence Market conditions

Kaieteur News – Vendors of the La Penitence Market have for some time now, been imploring the government to address the deplorable market conditions that are only becoming progressively worse over time—a frustrating state of affairs.

Kaieteur News was told by vendors that because the market roof is filled with holes and rotted zinc sheets, when it rains, the roof leaks profusely, directly into their stalls and this would damage goods from time to time.

The market is also prone to flooding and as a result it is usually difficult to stock their goods in a secure area.

The leakage would also often times, lead to vendors working in an uncomfortable state that can have a negative influence on customer service.

Another vendor, who is situated in the kitchen, which is located in the vicinity of the drains and fishpond within the market, explained that when it rains, the drains are flooded and they usually take a very long time to be cleared.

The stench from both the drains and fishpond would affect her customers directly, and it is an uncomfortable dwelling environment for her as well, since she has to prepare food for persons to eat and the surroundings is unsanitary.

Some other vendors who spoke with this publication also lamented the lack of security at the market, as it was only last month a cook was robbed.

No Special Constable rank, or City Police was at the scene, causing the suspect to escape freely.

With the new ‘late opening’ time put in place for the Christmas Season, the vendors have since claimed, it will be of no benefit to them due to the fact that the market does not have lighting.

“If you can look at this market it has no light, how can we work here, all the lights we have is our personal stall lights” one of them expressed.

An elderly man who owns a grocery stall in the market told this publication that there is a live electrical wire situated right above the stall where he stores his groceries and which, for over five months now, has being left unattended to.

He told this publication that sometime back an electrician came to look into the matter but said he could not do anything about it because he did not have his ladder with him.

The vendor related that he had offered the electrician to let him use his ladder to which he refused and promised to return soon after, to fix the problem, but never did.

The stallholder further reported that the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud had conducted an inspection at the market but to date has not returned or provided any type of assistance to alleviate the conditions vendors are forced to endure on a daily basis to ply their trade.

Compounding the situation, there is only one female constable stationed there during the week to provide security.