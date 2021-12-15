Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

US$50M agro-processing facility for Enmore

Dec 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GOG) is expecting in the near future, the realization of a US$50 million investment, on an agro-processing facility to be built at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) by the Rudisa Group of Companies.

An artist’s impression of the US$50M agro-processing facility.

On Monday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, posted on his Facebook page, a video illustrating an artist’s impression of the multi-million facility.
In his teaser, he mentioned that the industrial development investment will create more than 1000 jobs.
In August last, the Government through the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Caribbean International Distributors Inc., a member of the Rudisa Group of Companies for the development of a US$35 million agro-processing facility at Enmore.
It was reported that the facility is expected to engage in the production and packaging of various products ranging from milk, natural fruit juices and water to a variety of bread products, such as hamburger rolls, biscuits, cookies, croissants, bagels and donuts, to supply Guyana’s local and export markets.
It was also stated at the time that the facility would employ some 600 persons and will be a significant boost to the businesses of local fruit and dairy farmers who will be the chief suppliers of this facility.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop stated at the signing of the MoU, “Rudisa Group of Companies has a long standing in Guyana and is embarking on a new and critical venture which will considerably contribute to the President’s vision for an Agriculture focused Guyana and which will be focal in the Government’s mission to transform Guyana into a large scale exporter for the Caribbean and beyond.”
Maurice Gajadhar, CEO of Caribbean International Distributors Inc. said, “we are excited to expand our operations and to be instrumental in Guyana’s agricultural and industrial development through the employment of 600 persons once fully operational. We want to make sure that our people benefit from this investment and are eager to add value to the agriculture industry in keeping with our President’s vision for Guyana.”

 

 

