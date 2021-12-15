Some people can’t remember dem name

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Long ago, dem use to have a man named Sydney Gonsalves. De man dead now. But when he was alive, he had a fantastic memory. He mind was straight but he did not have de best of looks. In fact, he did look stupid.

He had a face dat only a mother could love but even he mother had doubts bout he. She did want he to go to QC but she seh he look suh stupid dat even she wasn’t sure whether he should go to school at all.

Mothers does know dem children. Sydney went to school but end up, in he own words, being a dunce. But you could call any event and Sydney could tell you wat date it happen, including de day of de week.

Science can now explain de man Sydney fantastic powers of recall. It is a condition call autism. So it was not a case of Sydney being a dunce at all. He in fact had a gift which not many people gat.

Dem boys seh how nuff ah dem Ministers, present and past, seem to be suffering from a loss of memory. Is like none ah dem can’t remember wah dem sign, who dem sign it with and when dem sign it.

One man talk how he don’t know de people wah sign de agreement. He boss seh how he didn’t read wah he sign. Another one from de AFC can’t remember what he sign. And one from de PNC/R seh how he waiting pon Kaieteur News fuh tell he wah went on during he time in guvament.

Is sad we nah gat Sydney Gonslaves around anymore. He woulda tell we who sign wat, when dem sign it and which hand dem sign it with.

Talk half and nah remember wah yuh fuhget.