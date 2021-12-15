Murder suspect captured; mother detained for harbouring him

Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Monday last captured a 20-year-old man, who was on the run for murder, and in the process also detained his mother for allegedly habouring him.
Shane Samaroo called ‘Tanta boy’, a labourer of Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), was nabbed during a search at his mother’s residence in the Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder.
At the time of his arrest, he was in the company of his mother, Irene Seecharan, called ‘Pinkey’, 36, and she too was detained.Samaroo is accused of fatally stabbing Faroze Khan of Carriage Road, Rosignol, WCB, on August 19, 2021, at Bennet Dam.
According to reports, Samaroo had used a ‘pointed’ piece of wood to inflict the fatal wounds on Khan. Police had been searching for Samaroo since August but had always come up empty handed.
Dec 15, 2021…GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force have advanced to the next round of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16...
Dec 15, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – In my Friday column, I made mention of Dr. Yog Mahadeo, a prominent name in the land who became even... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]