Murder suspect captured; mother detained for harbouring him

Kaieteur News – Police on Monday last captured a 20-year-old man, who was on the run for murder, and in the process also detained his mother for allegedly habouring him.

Shane Samaroo called ‘Tanta boy’, a labourer of Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), was nabbed during a search at his mother’s residence in the Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder.

At the time of his arrest, he was in the company of his mother, Irene Seecharan, called ‘Pinkey’, 36, and she too was detained.Samaroo is accused of fatally stabbing Faroze Khan of Carriage Road, Rosignol, WCB, on August 19, 2021, at Bennet Dam.

According to reports, Samaroo had used a ‘pointed’ piece of wood to inflict the fatal wounds on Khan. Police had been searching for Samaroo since August but had always come up empty handed.