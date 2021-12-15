Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder suspect captured; mother detained for harbouring him

Dec 15, 2021 News

 Kaieteur News – Police on Monday last captured a 20-year-old man, who was on the run for murder, and in the process also detained his mother for allegedly habouring him.

Captured murder suspect, Shane Samaroo

Shane Samaroo called ‘Tanta boy’, a labourer of Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), was nabbed during a search at his mother’s residence in the Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder.
At the time of his arrest, he was in the company of his mother, Irene Seecharan, called ‘Pinkey’, 36, and she too was detained.Samaroo is accused of fatally stabbing Faroze Khan of Carriage Road, Rosignol, WCB, on August 19, 2021, at Bennet Dam.

Irene Seecharan, Samaroo’s mother who was detained for harbouring him

According to reports, Samaroo had used a ‘pointed’ piece of wood to inflict the fatal wounds on Khan. Police had been searching for Samaroo since August but had always come up empty handed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

Dec 15, 2021

…GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force have advanced to the next round of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16...
Read More
Ince-Carvalhal, Baksh gain valuable experience in Canada Open

Ince-Carvalhal, Baksh gain valuable experience in...

Dec 15, 2021

Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of Victoria Kings; GFA nullify East Coast 3-1

Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of...

Dec 15, 2021

GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to East Coast youths

GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to...

Dec 15, 2021

Guyana Committee of Services G$1M Raffle drawing Dec. 19 live on NCN at 11:00hrs

Guyana Committee of Services G$1M Raffle drawing...

Dec 15, 2021

Trophy Stall Doubles Badminton Christmas Tournament gets underway

Trophy Stall Doubles Badminton Christmas...

Dec 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • I WISH

    Kaieteur News – I would love to live to one hundred years. Beyond that, my limbs and joints would have become calcified,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]