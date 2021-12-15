Man remanded for allegedly killing vagrant

Kaieteur News – 34-year-old labourer was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged murder of a homeless man on Friday, December 3, last.

The defendant, Balram Phagoo, also known as ‘Sunny’ of Grove Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It is alleged that Phagoo killed Visham Dial, 61, on December 3.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and is expected to return to court on January 26, 2022.

According to reports, Dial was found dead around 17:00hrs on December 4, last, at Westminster Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

His remains were discovered lying underneath a fruit vendor’s house with blood stains to his face. It is believed that Dial was beaten to death by the suspect.

During the investigation, police learnt that the homeless man was involved in an argument with a woman around 21:30hrs on Friday December 3. Investigators believe that he was killed sometime after that argument.