Man remanded for allegedly killing vagrant

Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – 34-year-old labourer was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged murder of a homeless man on Friday, December 3, last.
The defendant, Balram Phagoo, also known as ‘Sunny’ of Grove Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.
It is alleged that Phagoo killed Visham Dial, 61, on December 3.
He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and is expected to return to court on January 26, 2022.
According to reports, Dial was found dead around 17:00hrs on December 4, last, at Westminster Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
His remains were discovered lying underneath a fruit vendor’s house with blood stains to his face. It is believed that Dial was beaten to death by the suspect.
During the investigation, police learnt that the homeless man was involved in an argument with a woman around 21:30hrs on Friday December 3. Investigators believe that he was killed sometime after that argument.
Dec 15, 2021…GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force have advanced to the next round of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16...
Dec 15, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – In my Friday column, I made mention of Dr. Yog Mahadeo, a prominent name in the land who became even... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]