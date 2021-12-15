Laws updated to prohibit synthetic drugs

Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Monday approved amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control Amendment) laws meant to update the legislation, to take into account synthetic drugs such as ‘ecstasy’ and ‘molly’, among others.
The amendments now make it an offence for persons found with synthetic drugs that were not catered for under Guyana’s laws, and to allow for prosecution.
According to the United Nations, some of the new synthetic drugs on the market include methamphetamines, Ketamine, Fentanyl, as well as Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ‘ecstasy’, ‘molly’ or Crystalline.
The amendments were presented by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and received the support of the Parliamentary Opposition.
“This is an intention to bring into the realm of law, prosecutorial offences for synthetics and all those other substances which are narcotics, psychotropic substances and stimulants which were previously not captured in our legislation,” Minister Benn explained.
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., in his presentation to the debate noted that the problem of synthetic drugs used by young people is a worldwide crisis.
As such, in supporting his colleague Minister’s amendments, he said Government is looking out for the protection of young people of the country.
