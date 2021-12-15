Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Laws updated to prohibit synthetic drugs

Dec 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Monday approved amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control Amendment) laws meant to update the legislation, to take into account synthetic drugs such as ‘ecstasy’ and ‘molly’, among others.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, during the National Assembly sitting on Monday.

The amendments now make it an offence for persons found with synthetic drugs that were not catered for under Guyana’s laws, and to allow for prosecution.
According to the United Nations, some of the new synthetic drugs on the market include methamphetamines, Ketamine, Fentanyl, as well as Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ‘ecstasy’, ‘molly’ or Crystalline.
The amendments were presented by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and received the support of the Parliamentary Opposition.
“This is an intention to bring into the realm of law, prosecutorial offences for synthetics and all those other substances which are narcotics, psychotropic substances and stimulants which were previously not captured in our legislation,” Minister Benn explained.
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., in his presentation to the debate noted that the problem of synthetic drugs used by young people is a worldwide crisis.
As such, in supporting his colleague Minister’s amendments, he said Government is looking out for the protection of young people of the country.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

Dec 15, 2021

…GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force have advanced to the next round of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16...
Read More
Ince-Carvalhal, Baksh gain valuable experience in Canada Open

Ince-Carvalhal, Baksh gain valuable experience in...

Dec 15, 2021

Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of Victoria Kings; GFA nullify East Coast 3-1

Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of...

Dec 15, 2021

GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to East Coast youths

GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to...

Dec 15, 2021

Guyana Committee of Services G$1M Raffle drawing Dec. 19 live on NCN at 11:00hrs

Guyana Committee of Services G$1M Raffle drawing...

Dec 15, 2021

Trophy Stall Doubles Badminton Christmas Tournament gets underway

Trophy Stall Doubles Badminton Christmas...

Dec 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • I WISH

    Kaieteur News – I would love to live to one hundred years. Beyond that, my limbs and joints would have become calcified,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]