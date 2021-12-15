GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to East Coast youths

Kaieteur News – Making good on its promise to bring joy to more families this year, GuySuCo provided dozens of children from the Enmore and Enterprise areas with a special GuySuCo Christmas GolFun event at the Nexgen Golf Academy last Sunday.

“GuySuCo has made a commitment to improve the lives of as many persons in our communities and we see this as a major step in that direction,” said CEO Sasenarine Singh. “We want to ensure that there are direct benefits to the residents in our areas as evidenced by our efforts with training, re-employment, diversification and contributions on a regular basis to our stakeholders.”

The annual Christmas Thanksgiving event was adopted by GuySuCo’s CEO, who seized the opportunity to provide these kids with a memorable experience, something that will impact them for more than just a day and create a passion for a new activity that could see our next world champions.

The weather cooperated as the kids were treated to an afternoon of fun that included photos with Santa, Ms. Claus and an entire team of Santa’s Helpers from the GuySuCo LBI head office, a golf experience, lots of food and drinks (contributed by the Beharry Group KFC) and they all received a gift wrapped toy from Santa. Transportation was provided by the Guyana Defence Force who saw this as an opportunity to support a worthwhile cause.

This is the fourth year that the Enmore Orphanage has been beneficiaries of activities involving golf and the children have also been given a chance to attend golf training camps at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue.

Director Kenneth Finlayson stated, “Our children look forward to experiencing the joys of something new and they talk about this all the time as a wonderful experience. Without the help of GuySuCo and Mr. Hussain, the entire team of volunteers, this would not be possible this year, so on behalf of the children and staff, I want to thank everyone for your support in making a difference in their lives.”

President of Nexgen Golf Academy Aleem Hussain expressed his gratitude to the management of GuySuCo, “Giving back to those less fortunate is important and this year we were able to give many more kids an opportunity to enjoy a day of GolFun due to the support from GuySuCo, Maraiko Bay Resorts, KFC and the Nexgen Global Group.”

Hussain also thanked the volunteers, especially Alicia, Phillip, Michelle, and Steve, who worked behind the scenes to create the event and setting that included a 15 foot recyclable tree made from plastic bottles that was a main part of the activities. GuySuCo has set high expectations for the coming years with a focus on human resources development and profitability not just production numbers. “Our aim is to deliver results to our stakeholders that shows we are not just the largest employer outside of government but that we are able to perform at all levels.”

“The Corporation is embracing old and new ideas to achieve its goals and looks forward to receiving suggestions and comments from everyone who wants to see improvement for the betterment of the Corporation and industry”, said Gavin Ramnarain, Head of Agri Research & Communications.

Mr. Singh stated, “GuySuCo plays a daily part in homes around the world making lives sweeter, a little bit at a time, but especially around the holidays with baking of cakes and natural drinks such as sorrel and ginger beer.” Based on the reactions from the participants, he indicated that such activities could be expanded to other areas in which GuySuCo operates and may not be limited only to the holiday season.

He added, “On behalf of myself, management and staff of GuySuCo, we wish our stakeholders and customers a safe and happy holiday season and best wishes for prosperity for all Guyanese in 2022.”