Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of Victoria Kings; GFA nullify East Coast 3-1

…GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup – Powered by KFC-Guyana

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – When day three action of the Guyana Football Federation-Kashif & Shanghai Super 16 Cup continued on Monday evening last at the Leonora Track and field Facility, there were contrasting wins for the two victors on the night.

Playing in the feature match-up, Linden All Stars inflicted a 9-0 drubbing on the once feared Victoria Kings which had held the title as the knock out kings of Guyana. The East Coast based side looked a far cry from their best as they surrendered meekly to the lads from the Bauxite Mining Town.

Monday’s opening clash saw the Georgetown Football Association All Stars shining bright yet again, their second match of the competition, turning back the challenge of East Coast All Stars, 3-1; it was a fruitless night for the two East Coast based teams as they were sent packing.

But the story of the night was scripted by the Linden side, the main architects with a brace each were Jamal Haynes (3rd& 32nd) and DeShawn Joseph (44th& 61st). The highest margins of victory before Linden’s demolition exercise were both recorded by the GFA side, 3-1 over East Coast on Monday and last Friday’s tournament opener against West Demerara All Stars, 4-0.

Linden controlled play at will throughout the match and whilst the covid-19 pandemic would have taken a toll on all the participating teams in terms of being able to prepare as they would have liked to, the Linden outfit, made up of many players from the multiple winning Christiansburg Secondary Scholl team in the Digicel nationwide Schools championship along with their Coach who is leading Linden’s quest, looked the part and have sent an ominous message to all that they are here to compete for the top prize of Two Million Dollars.

The Kings never really threatened and were beaten to a pulp. The other scorers

on the night for Linden were Kelon Primo (49th), Andre Myers (67th), Quailon Andries (77th), Shane Haynes (80th) and Tyric McAllister (86th).

Georgetown All Stars which have played two matches more than the other teams, made it to the round-of-16 with a comfortable 3-1 over East Coast All Stars. This follows the GFA’s 4-0 whipping of West Demerara All Stars on Friday night last.

Like in their opening win, both Tequan Taylor and Stephen Alfred were on target in the 5th and 70th minutes, respectively. Shemar Welch sealed the deal on the stroke of full time when he inked his name on the scoresheet.

East Coast All Stars in the early exchanges looked like a real threat to the City side and when they drew level in the 9th minute on account of an Eon Abel goal, their supporters had felt a sense of competition but that feeling eventually faded away; the Georgetown lads grinding their way to victory, eventually.More Super 16 Cup action will continue with match day four being contested this Friday at the Buxton Community Centre ground which has been undergoing massive improvement, compliments of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport on behalf of the Government of Guyana.

From 18:00hrs, the Georgetown All Stars will be vying for a place in the quarters finals when they oppose Police Football Club in what is anticipated to be a fierce battle. The night capper from 20:30hrs brings together an all East Coast line up in Buxton United FC against Ann’s Grove United.

