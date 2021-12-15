Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

Dec 15, 2021 Sports

…GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force have advanced to the next round of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 knock out tournament following a 3-2 win on penalties over Upper Mazaruni when the tournament continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Action between Upper Mazaruni and GDF.

The result did not reflect the true image of the contest and despite being outplayed for most the game, GDF held their nerves to ensure they will face Swan in the next round.
Upper Mazaruni only have themselves to blame for the defeat as they failed to finish after creating several decent chances.
They dominated most of the proceedings and could have done a lot better up front, however, this is one area where their technical staff should place a lot more emphasis on.
The 90 minutes of regulation time as well as extra time couldn’t separate the teams, and GDF were largely indebted to their goalkeeper Ruth George who pulled off a number of fine saves to ensure her team stayed in the contest.
George was made to work from the onset as she denied Upper Mazaruni twice from free kicks within the area, while her opposite number Katrina King had little hiccups in keeping out some tame shots. Upper Mazaruni Zulika Mc Naughton had a decent chance to put her team ahead, but sent her shot over the bar from inside the area, while her teammate Glenda Daniels wasted a fair opportunity, but sent her weak shot straight to George from close range.
GDF picked up the pace in the second half and their forwards forced a few fine saves from King as the game gathered momentum. Upper Mazaruni continued to attack and striker Mc Naughton was dominant up front and got a few shots on target, however George did well to deny her on several occasions. Mc Naughton also hit the cross bar and sent a few shots wide with fair opportunities to find the back of the net. When Upper Mazaruni managed to find the back of the net, the referee ruled off-side. GDF were also guilty of sending a few shots wide, but their defence also did well to keep out their opponents.
Glendy Lewis of Upper Mazaruni had a decent chance to score in the latter stages of regulation time, but her weak shot was easily saved by George from within the area.

Sports

