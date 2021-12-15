Ganja found in prison’s chicken pen

Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Prison guards on Monday last unearthed 161 grams of marijuana hidden in the New Amsterdam Prison’s chicken pen.According to police, the illegal substance was discovered around 15:30hrs and was found wrapped in two transparent, compact plastic wraps.
Investigators are currently questioning the inmates to find out who might have stashed the drugs there.
