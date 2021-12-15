$9M to repair 51 fire hydrants

Kaieteur News – A total of 51 inoperable fire hydrants across the capital city are expected to be fully repaired by the end of the month at a cost of over $9M.

Of the 51, this publication understands that 37 have already been repaired and are now fully functional.

The remaining hydrants are being repaired by Roy Gamandi’s Compass Industrial Service and Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry Limited (BACIF).

Chief Fire Officer, Kalamadeen Edoo told Kaieteur News that when the target is met, another set will be earmarked for repairs.

The repairs, he said, would continue until all 235 of the inoperable hydrants around Georgetown are fully repaired.

This publication had previously reported that out of the 600 fire hydrants that are located around Georgetown, 235 were found to be inoperable, during an inspection which was conducted by the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud and the Chief Fire Officer.

According to Edoo, repairs commenced about two weeks ago. He noted however, that the Guyana Fire Service could not afford the repairs through its budget sums and as a result had to resort to a supplementary provision.

A total sum of $1.5B had been allocated to the Fire Service in the 2021 National budget, out of which $18M was to be used for the maintenance of infrastructures.