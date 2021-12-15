Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$9M to repair 51 fire hydrants

Dec 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A total of 51 inoperable fire hydrants across the capital city are expected to be fully repaired by the end of the month at a cost of over $9M.
Of the 51, this publication understands that 37 have already been repaired and are now fully functional.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud; Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo and other officials inspecting fire hydrants around the city earlier last month.

The remaining hydrants are being repaired by Roy Gamandi’s Compass Industrial Service and Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry Limited (BACIF).
Chief Fire Officer, Kalamadeen Edoo told Kaieteur News that when the target is met, another set will be earmarked for repairs.
The repairs, he said, would continue until all 235 of the inoperable hydrants around Georgetown are fully repaired.
This publication had previously reported that out of the 600 fire hydrants that are located around Georgetown, 235 were found to be inoperable, during an inspection which was conducted by the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud and the Chief Fire Officer.
According to Edoo, repairs commenced about two weeks ago. He noted however, that the Guyana Fire Service could not afford the repairs through its budget sums and as a result had to resort to a supplementary provision.
A total sum of $1.5B had been allocated to the Fire Service in the 2021 National budget, out of which $18M was to be used for the maintenance of infrastructures.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

Dec 15, 2021

…GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force have advanced to the next round of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16...
Read More
Ince-Carvalhal, Baksh gain valuable experience in Canada Open

Ince-Carvalhal, Baksh gain valuable experience in...

Dec 15, 2021

Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of Victoria Kings; GFA nullify East Coast 3-1

Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of...

Dec 15, 2021

GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to East Coast youths

GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to...

Dec 15, 2021

Guyana Committee of Services G$1M Raffle drawing Dec. 19 live on NCN at 11:00hrs

Guyana Committee of Services G$1M Raffle drawing...

Dec 15, 2021

Trophy Stall Doubles Badminton Christmas Tournament gets underway

Trophy Stall Doubles Badminton Christmas...

Dec 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • I WISH

    Kaieteur News – I would love to live to one hundred years. Beyond that, my limbs and joints would have become calcified,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]