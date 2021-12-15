21 percent decrease in serious crimes for 2021 – Benn

Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded a 21 percent decrease in serious crimes for the period January 1, 2021, to December 13, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
This was revealed by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Monday last, during his address to the National Assembly, as he presented the Police (Amendment) Bill to the House.
The statistics provided by the Minister, illustrates a further reduction in serious crimes when contrasted with the first six months of the year.
In July last, the Guyana Police Force had said it recorded a 19.3 percent decrease in serious crimes from January 1, 2021 to July 30, 2021, when compared to the same period for 2020.
Head-of-State, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in November last explained that a stats-based crime-fighting strategy led to numerous interventions for criminal hotspot in various Regions.
He explained that the crime-fighting strategy will also see development of the smart city programme to all parts of the country with serious investment in intelligence gathering.
