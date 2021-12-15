Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

18-year-old is Guyana’s latest COVID fatality

Dec 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man from Region Three, who contracted the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) disease, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the teen was an unvaccinated patient, who succumbed on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,024.
Meanwhile, the Ministry in its COVID-19 dashboard said, it recorded 50 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,618.
The dashboard also indicated that 10 patients are presently admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 persons are in institutional isolation, 757 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,784 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

GDF overcome Upper Mazaruni on penalties to advance

Dec 15, 2021

…GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force have advanced to the next round of the Guyana Football Federation-GNWFA Women’s Super 16...
Read More
Ince-Carvalhal, Baksh gain valuable experience in Canada Open

Ince-Carvalhal, Baksh gain valuable experience in...

Dec 15, 2021

Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of Victoria Kings; GFA nullify East Coast 3-1

Linden sends ominous message with 9-0 drubbing of...

Dec 15, 2021

GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to East Coast youths

GuySuCo/Nexgen Golf delivers Christmas cheer to...

Dec 15, 2021

Guyana Committee of Services G$1M Raffle drawing Dec. 19 live on NCN at 11:00hrs

Guyana Committee of Services G$1M Raffle drawing...

Dec 15, 2021

Trophy Stall Doubles Badminton Christmas Tournament gets underway

Trophy Stall Doubles Badminton Christmas...

Dec 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • I WISH

    Kaieteur News – I would love to live to one hundred years. Beyond that, my limbs and joints would have become calcified,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]