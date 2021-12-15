18-year-old is Guyana’s latest COVID fatality

Latest update December 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man from Region Three, who contracted the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) disease, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the teen was an unvaccinated patient, who succumbed on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,024.
Meanwhile, the Ministry in its COVID-19 dashboard said, it recorded 50 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,618.
The dashboard also indicated that 10 patients are presently admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 persons are in institutional isolation, 757 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,784 persons have recovered from the virus.
