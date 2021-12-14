Youth gets 4 years for wounding uncle, who ‘borrowed’ phone charger

Kaieteur News – 20-year-old Joshua Witter was yesterday sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment during his arraignment at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court for chopping his uncle.

Joshua Witter appeared before Magistrate Russell Liverpool, where he was found guilty of feloniously wounding Darion Witter.The court heard that on the day in question, the two had a heated argument over a phone charger head belonging to Joshua, which the uncle had collected without his permission. During the argument, Joshua threatened to chop Darion, his uncle.

According to police reports, it explained that while the uncle was inside the house, Joshua sneaked up behind him and dealt him several lashes across his body with a cutlass.

As a result, Darion received several chops to his body and injuries to his right thumb and left foot. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted to the hospital’s Emergency Ward. Due to the injuries he sustained, he lost\ his right thumb.