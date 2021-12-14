Youth gets 4 years for wounding uncle, who ‘borrowed’ phone charger

Latest update December 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – 20-year-old Joshua Witter was yesterday sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment during his arraignment at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court for chopping his uncle.
Joshua Witter appeared before Magistrate Russell Liverpool, where he was found guilty of feloniously wounding Darion Witter.The court heard that on the day in question, the two had a heated argument over a phone charger head belonging to Joshua, which the uncle had collected without his permission. During the argument, Joshua threatened to chop Darion, his uncle.
According to police reports, it explained that while the uncle was inside the house, Joshua sneaked up behind him and dealt him several lashes across his body with a cutlass.
As a result, Darion received several chops to his body and injuries to his right thumb and left foot. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted to the hospital’s Emergency Ward. Due to the injuries he sustained, he lost\ his right thumb.
Dec 14, 2021Kaieteur News – Overseas based former Melville softball player Kedernauth Boodram recently presented a number of cycles to students in Wakenaam. Boodram said he is pleased to render assistance...
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – The contents of the paragraphs below took the form of a letter sent to the Stabroek News (SN). It was... more
Kaieteur News – A new Sars-CoV-2 variant of concern – Omicron – has emerged in the past few months, and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]