UMAMI expands to U.S. market with storefront on Amazon.com

Kaieteur News – UMAMI, one of Guyana’s leading manufacturers of sauces and condiments, disclosed on Monday that it has widened access to its products with the launch of its Amazon.com storefront. The award-winning company says it plans to bring its range of Guyanese products across the borders, both to the massive Diaspora population, as well as across the ethnic divide.

It said in a missive to the media that the decision to expand on Amazon was made earlier this year after recognizing the massive export potential that Amazon.com provides, whilst allowing the company to maintain control over the products’ end user experience. The company disclosed that it invested in brand registry services to ensure access to the unique tools and facilities available to bona fide manufacturers verified on the platform. It said this prevents any attempt to counterfeit the products under the brand portfolio, whilst simultaneously allowing for a homogenous brand image across the platform.

“Our team is very excited about this natural progression in our company’s growth plan” said Mr. Chris Persaud, Managing Director of UMAMI Inc., while adding, “Our dedicated presence on the world’s largest retail marketplace now affords us an on-demand solution designed to fit the rapidly evolving needs of the new generation of shoppers, especially post pandemic. This strategy allows us to assert the UMAMI brand as ultra-capable within the Guyanese context of competing within the global arena.”

Further to this, the company said it held extensive discussions with the relevant domestic agencies in advance, which allowed for a completely smooth and efficient export process to the U.S.

It said, too, that being a USFDA registered facility also allowed for an exceptionally efficient clearance on arrival in the U.S. to the respective fulfillment centers across the U.S.

Kaieteur News understands that all products listed on Amazon.com are eligible for Prime benefits and are Fulfilled by Amazon. This guarantees shoppers on the platform secure access along with same or next day delivery, gift wrapping, and other great benefits. The company hopes that this move proves beneficial to Guyanese both at home and abroad as it seeks to have all things “Made in Guyana” more accessible to all.

Kaieteur News previously reported that UMAMI Incorporated was established in 2013. The company manufactures a range of value-added, high quality agro processed food commodities to include sauces, seasonings and condiments.

With tremendous focus placed on consistent product quality, through the utilization of appropriate technology, the company’s dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure optimum customer satisfaction. Being the infant in the industry, the company remains restless in continually seeking new and innovative mechanisms to advance Guyana’s brand image domestically and abroad.