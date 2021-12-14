Tony’s Jewellery Establishment sponsored $520,000 Diamond ring awaits MVP

Latest update December 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2021 Sports
GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup
Kaieteur News – As rivalry in the 2021/22 edition of the Guyana Football Federation / Kashif and Shanghai Super 16 Cup knock-out tournament heats up amongst the competing teams, the quest to walk away with the Most Valuable Player award is set to become more intense with Tony’s Jewellery Establishment of 22 First Street, Alexander Village, coming on board with an attractive reward.
The jewelers have acquiesced to handsomely reward the player winning this accolade with a diamond encrusted gold ring valued $520,000 come January 1, 2022. This commitment has already been cemented in fine gold to GFF President, Wayne Forde by Tony’s Jewellery Establishment representative, Ms. Ashley Ally.
In handing over the prize, Ms. Ally expressed the company’s joy to be able to partner with the organisers to make this tournament a memorable one for the winner of the prize.
“We here at Tony’s Jewellery Establishment pride ourselves in creating quality items and are really pleased to be able to be bring this quality to an equally classy tournament in such a huge way. We are confident that the winner of this ring would be very pleased. Our craftsmen have done a fantastic job in creating this attractive ring and the winner will surely wear it with pride for a lifetime.”
President Forde expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of Tony’s Jewellery Store for their wonderful gesture whilst assuring that the player who would eventually win the prize will be winning a gem.
“This gesture by your company is really, really appreciated, and on behalf of the GFF and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, I extend heartfelt thanks. I can almost feel the excitement moving up a few notches as players will be putting their hands up to claim this prize. The work of the adjudicators would certainly be cut out as we look forward to handing it over to a deserving player.”
Dec 14, 2021Kaieteur News – Overseas based former Melville softball player Kedernauth Boodram recently presented a number of cycles to students in Wakenaam. Boodram said he is pleased to render assistance...
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – The contents of the paragraphs below took the form of a letter sent to the Stabroek News (SN). It was... more
Kaieteur News – A new Sars-CoV-2 variant of concern – Omicron – has emerged in the past few months, and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]