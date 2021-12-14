Police must shutdown unapproved Old Year’s night parties – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during his COVID-19 update yesterday stated that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) must shutdown all unapproved Old Year’s Night parties, once permission was not given by the COVID-19 National Task Force.

Dr. Anthony pointed out that the Old Year’s Night celebration is rapidly approaching and event promoters are advertising their parties.

Minister Anthony explained that if these promoters do not have the permission required in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, they must be dealt with by the Police Force.

He said “If they don’t get permission from the Task Force, the police will deal with the matter. Simple.”

Meanwhile, Old Year’s Night events have been a longstanding tradition for Guyanese leading to welcoming the New Year in grand style. This, however, has been disrupted by the COVID-19 emergency boundaries to limit the number of persons, who can gather in a single space at one time.

The Health Minister iterated that Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll recently surpassed 1,000, and current active COVID-19 cases amount to 906 persons. Regions Four and Six are areas of special concern for the Health Ministry and the National Task Force.

Minister Anthony further explained that there is a significant increase in the number of persons getting COVID-19 booster shots in Region Four.

Kaieteur News yesterday contacted the Director of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Colonel Nazrul Hussain for an invited comment based on the measures that will be implemented to tackle persons, who breach the COVID-19 protocols. The receptionist told Kaieteur News at the time that Col. Hussain was in a meeting, however she promised that the Task Force head would return the call. This, however, did not happen. Meanwhile, this newspaper yesterday continued with attempts to contact Col. Hussain, which were unsuccessful.