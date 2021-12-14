Newly launched charity, distributes gifts to kids

Latest update December 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Joy was brought to the faces of many children as they received Christmas gifts from the newly launched charitable organization- Topaz Entertainment (TP)
The organisation was founded by 10 women whose aim is to provide for less fortunate children within the most vulnerable communities across our country.
The gift distribution was organised and executed by the 10 founding members: Shonis Rodney, Nabijala Nelson, Shelon Simon, Carolyn Caesar-Murray, Natasha Goodman-Adams, Evonne Vickerie, Monique Hall, Ogeria Gittens, Torrica McRae and Natasha Narine.
These women aspired to create an organisation of impact, and one which will see better lives for those who are vulnerable and may lack resources to do better for themselves.
One of the Founders, Ms. Carolyn Caesar-Murray, said that the organization has, over the past few months been planning and preparing for this launch; the founders have also been assessing their target areas across the country. It was only last week that they distributed over 200 gifts out of their 300 target to nursery school students from various schools across Georgetown, including the St. Christopher and Selman Fraser Nursery.
Murray noted that the launch of Topaz Entertainment has been in the works for a few months, and she is quite elated with the organization’s progress thus far. Their aim is to continue to do more in the future for those who are vulnerable. Speaking on behalf of the TP family, she announced that this is just the start and the organization will be doing more in the future, such as scholarships and much more. “We just want persons to know that Topaz Entertainment has been launched and we’re gonna be creating memorable events” she emphasized.
She said the decision to start a charity was something, which was always discussed among the founders, and it was only about two months ago that she and team came together to finalize the launching of TP and appointed members to their respective positions. The toy drive, Murray acknowledged, was made possible by the funding the group was able to garner after they hosted their first event, which was an inaugural brunch held at Park Rayne earlier this month. She noted that they were yet to make distribution of toys throughout the Festival City area before the Christmas Holiday, as their aim is to complete or, more so, surpass their 300 distribution target.
Dec 14, 2021Kaieteur News – Overseas based former Melville softball player Kedernauth Boodram recently presented a number of cycles to students in Wakenaam. Boodram said he is pleased to render assistance...
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – The contents of the paragraphs below took the form of a letter sent to the Stabroek News (SN). It was... more
Kaieteur News – A new Sars-CoV-2 variant of concern – Omicron – has emerged in the past few months, and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]