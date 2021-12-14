Newly launched charity, distributes gifts to kids

Kaieteur News – Joy was brought to the faces of many children as they received Christmas gifts from the newly launched charitable organization- Topaz Entertainment (TP)

The organisation was founded by 10 women whose aim is to provide for less fortunate children within the most vulnerable communities across our country.

The gift distribution was organised and executed by the 10 founding members: Shonis Rodney, Nabijala Nelson, Shelon Simon, Carolyn Caesar-Murray, Natasha Goodman-Adams, Evonne Vickerie, Monique Hall, Ogeria Gittens, Torrica McRae and Natasha Narine.

These women aspired to create an organisation of impact, and one which will see better lives for those who are vulnerable and may lack resources to do better for themselves.

One of the Founders, Ms. Carolyn Caesar-Murray, said that the organization has, over the past few months been planning and preparing for this launch; the founders have also been assessing their target areas across the country. It was only last week that they distributed over 200 gifts out of their 300 target to nursery school students from various schools across Georgetown, including the St. Christopher and Selman Fraser Nursery.

Murray noted that the launch of Topaz Entertainment has been in the works for a few months, and she is quite elated with the organization’s progress thus far. Their aim is to continue to do more in the future for those who are vulnerable. Speaking on behalf of the TP family, she announced that this is just the start and the organization will be doing more in the future, such as scholarships and much more. “We just want persons to know that Topaz Entertainment has been launched and we’re gonna be creating memorable events” she emphasized.

She said the decision to start a charity was something, which was always discussed among the founders, and it was only about two months ago that she and team came together to finalize the launching of TP and appointed members to their respective positions. The toy drive, Murray acknowledged, was made possible by the funding the group was able to garner after they hosted their first event, which was an inaugural brunch held at Park Rayne earlier this month. She noted that they were yet to make distribution of toys throughout the Festival City area before the Christmas Holiday, as their aim is to complete or, more so, surpass their 300 distribution target.