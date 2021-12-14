Minister Rodrigues, OPM, Dave West Indian and Beacon Cafe on board with RHTYSC Christmas programme

– John Lewis Styles, The Gift Centre, Star Rental, Delmur Shipping offer support

Kaieteur News – The plans of the twelve cricket teams of the RHTYSC, MS to make a positive difference in the lives of the less fortunate and single parent households during the festive season received a massive boost on Friday last when several donors handed over their contributions to the effort.

The twelve teams under the supervision of club management would be undertaking a total of twelve major activities and would also be hosting the seventh edition of the very popular Christmas Village.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster along with Vice president Mark Papannah and Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu visited Georgetown on Friday and received a wide array of contributions from friends of the club as preparation streams ahead. Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Junior Minister of Housing Susan Rodrigues, both honorary members of the RHTYSC,MS, handed over financial contributions to the programme which would include the distribution of one thousand food hampers, seven thousand Christmas toys, cycles to youths, educational materials to students, Christmas Breakfast for senior citizens, Christmas packages for single parent households, feeding programme, Christmas concert and assistance to other NGO, Churches and clubs in the county.

The programme was launched on the 1st of December and would conclude on the 24th with the final night of the Christmas Village.

Dave West Indian Imports handed over two hundred thousand dollars which was used to purchase toys, while Ramdeo Kumar of Beacon Cafe also handed over a large amount of toys to the club. Other donors to the programme who handed over their contribution on Friday were Delmur Shipping, Jennifer Ciprani, The Gift Centre, John Lewis Styles, Chrandardat Chintamani, Fitroy McLoed and Lennox Cush of Star Party Rental.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed thanks to all the donors and reassured them that as usual, the events would be well organised. He also disclosed that the club had obtained permission from the Covid 19 task force for the hosting of the Village and stated that it would be held under very strict covid 19 guidelines. Only vaccinated adults would be allowed into the village and they would be allowed a maximum of twenty minutes.`

The village would involve the transformation of the Rose Hall Town Primary School into a dreamland of fantasy for kids with fairy lights, dozens of inflatable’s characters, the Nativity Scene, 20 feet Christmas Tree, Christmas Star, Toy houses among numerous other attractions. Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board and Director of Cricket West Indies stated that the objectives of the village are to promote the true tradition of Christmas, provide clean entertainment to families, promote social cohesion and keep children away from loud music and lewd behaviour.