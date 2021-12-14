Latest update December 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minibus union implements uniform policy to eradicate ‘touting’

Dec 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The minibus union had implemented a policy for the use of uniforms for bus drivers and dispatchers for quite some time. However, it was only last week that some members of the South Bus Park/41 district received their uniforms. According to the President of the United Minibus Union (UMU), Eon Andrews, the union is seeking to get more youths uniformed, so as to alleviate the lawlessness and the challenges faced by persons pulling and tugging passengers to get them to travel with a specific minibus, and which happens daily at several bus parks around Georgetown.

From left dispatcher, Orin Tappin, President of the UMU Eon Andrews and Chairman of the South Park district Marivn Williams.

Andrews noted that a number of these drivers and conductors are well-educated individuals, who come from great backgrounds, but the culture is so dangerous and demeaning that some persons have to descend to some level to survive, which is what the union aims to change.
He stated that they have gotten the support of the Guyana Police Force, and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce has budgeted to train persons in various areas such as, hospitality, safe driving and much more. However, due to COVID-19 there are less persons being trained.
He noted that this initiative will encounter challenges, but the aim is eventually to have every bus driver and dispatcher and conductor in uniform. When the union was formed, it was only for persons who wore uniforms to work.
The Chairman, Marvin Williams, stated that they have made various efforts to keep the area clean, and ensure that passengers are sanitized and follow strict COVID-19 guidelines when entering minibuses.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Former Melville softball player Boodram makes donation to Wakenaam youths

Former Melville softball player Boodram makes donation to Wakenaam...

Dec 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – Overseas based former Melville softball player Kedernauth Boodram recently presented a number of cycles to students in Wakenaam. Boodram said he is pleased to render assistance...
Read More
Minister Rodrigues, OPM, Dave West Indian and Beacon Cafe on board with RHTYSC Christmas programme

Minister Rodrigues, OPM, Dave West Indian and...

Dec 14, 2021

Tony’s Jewellery Establishment sponsored $520,000 Diamond ring awaits MVP

Tony’s Jewellery Establishment sponsored...

Dec 14, 2021

GFF-K&S Super 16…Western and Fruta win on Sunday

GFF-K&S Super 16…Western and Fruta win...

Dec 14, 2021

Ivan Madray 20/20 to be launched shortly as investment continues to pour into Berbice Cricket for 2022

Ivan Madray 20/20 to be launched shortly as...

Dec 13, 2021

GFF KS Super 16 Cup fixtures continue today at Leonora

GFF KS Super 16 Cup fixtures continue today at...

Dec 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Omicron – Pt. 1

    Kaieteur News – A new Sars-CoV-2 variant of concern – Omicron – has emerged in the past few months, and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]