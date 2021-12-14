Minibus union implements uniform policy to eradicate ‘touting’

Latest update December 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The minibus union had implemented a policy for the use of uniforms for bus drivers and dispatchers for quite some time. However, it was only last week that some members of the South Bus Park/41 district received their uniforms. According to the President of the United Minibus Union (UMU), Eon Andrews, the union is seeking to get more youths uniformed, so as to alleviate the lawlessness and the challenges faced by persons pulling and tugging passengers to get them to travel with a specific minibus, and which happens daily at several bus parks around Georgetown.
Andrews noted that a number of these drivers and conductors are well-educated individuals, who come from great backgrounds, but the culture is so dangerous and demeaning that some persons have to descend to some level to survive, which is what the union aims to change.
He stated that they have gotten the support of the Guyana Police Force, and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce has budgeted to train persons in various areas such as, hospitality, safe driving and much more. However, due to COVID-19 there are less persons being trained.
He noted that this initiative will encounter challenges, but the aim is eventually to have every bus driver and dispatcher and conductor in uniform. When the union was formed, it was only for persons who wore uniforms to work.
The Chairman, Marvin Williams, stated that they have made various efforts to keep the area clean, and ensure that passengers are sanitized and follow strict COVID-19 guidelines when entering minibuses.
Dec 14, 2021Kaieteur News – Overseas based former Melville softball player Kedernauth Boodram recently presented a number of cycles to students in Wakenaam. Boodram said he is pleased to render assistance...
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – The contents of the paragraphs below took the form of a letter sent to the Stabroek News (SN). It was... more
Kaieteur News – A new Sars-CoV-2 variant of concern – Omicron – has emerged in the past few months, and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]