Minibus union implements uniform policy to eradicate ‘touting’

Kaieteur News – The minibus union had implemented a policy for the use of uniforms for bus drivers and dispatchers for quite some time. However, it was only last week that some members of the South Bus Park/41 district received their uniforms. According to the President of the United Minibus Union (UMU), Eon Andrews, the union is seeking to get more youths uniformed, so as to alleviate the lawlessness and the challenges faced by persons pulling and tugging passengers to get them to travel with a specific minibus, and which happens daily at several bus parks around Georgetown.

Andrews noted that a number of these drivers and conductors are well-educated individuals, who come from great backgrounds, but the culture is so dangerous and demeaning that some persons have to descend to some level to survive, which is what the union aims to change.

He stated that they have gotten the support of the Guyana Police Force, and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce has budgeted to train persons in various areas such as, hospitality, safe driving and much more. However, due to COVID-19 there are less persons being trained.

He noted that this initiative will encounter challenges, but the aim is eventually to have every bus driver and dispatcher and conductor in uniform. When the union was formed, it was only for persons who wore uniforms to work.

The Chairman, Marvin Williams, stated that they have made various efforts to keep the area clean, and ensure that passengers are sanitized and follow strict COVID-19 guidelines when entering minibuses.