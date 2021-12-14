Man beats ex-wife for refusing to rekindle relationship

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old Lethem woman received a trashing on Sunday afternoon from her ex-husband with a piece of wood and a clay brick, for refusing to rekindle their relationship.

Police identified the alleged beater as a 42-year-old man, and stated that he has been detained for the vicious attack on his ex-spouse, which occurred around 17:30hrs at Kanuku Drive, Lethem, Region Nine.

Investigators have learnt that the two parted ways some four months ago. The woman, during those months, was spending time in Georgetown, but returned to Lethem on Sunday around 16:40hrs.

News of her arrival reportedly reached her ex-husband and he headed to the bus service office to confront her, but she managed to elude him by hiding.

However, the man did not give up his search, and allegedly turned up at her home about an hour later.

The woman told police that when he arrived, she was washing her clothes. He then approached her, and said that he wanted to mend their relationship, but she refused.

The woman recounted that he became angry, threatened to kill her, and then take his own life.

Upon hearing this, she abandoned her laundry and decided to run, but the ex-husband reportedly grabbed her by the hair. He allegedly located a piece of wood and began beating her.

As she tried to escape, the wood fell out of his hands and the man located a clay brick and dealt her some more blows, this time to the head.

The woman related to the cops that she continued to fight back, and eventually managed to escape him by running into a nearby store, where she was rescued by the workers there. Police ranks were summoned to arrest her ex-husband. The woman was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital for treatment.

Apart from the head injuries and bruises to her skin, doctors there reported to police that the woman had suffered a broken left arm from the beating she received.

The man accused remains in the Lethem Police lock-ups as investigations continue.