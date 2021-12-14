GGDMA elects new executive committee

—president promises to push for better infrastructures in mining areas

Kaieteur News – A new committee has been elected to manage the affairs of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) for the next two years, the association said in a press release.

Andron Alphonso was re-elected, unopposed, for a second consecutive term as president of the body at elections held on the 8th of December 2021 at the Everest Cricket Club. The new management team also includes Hilbert Shields – Vice President, Azeem Baksh – Secretary, Mahendra Persaud – Treasurer, and Ronaldo Alphonso – Organizing Secretary. Committee members are: Vishanti Balgobin, Geraldo Alphonso, Charles DaSilva, Dabria Marcus, and Terrence Adams- immediate past president.

In remarks following his elections the president promised to continue to advocate for the industry to ensure its survival. Specifically, he has promised to push for improving existing infrastructure such as roads and bridges, 24-hour access in and out of mining areas, development of new roads and bridges to provide access in areas where there is great prospect for miners, and also continue lobbying efforts to eradicate the scourge of illegal mining.

“As the industry develops, the GGDMA and miners must evolve,” Alphonso said, adding that miners must endeavour to mine safer and more efficiently while minimising impacts. However this change, while necessary, must be managed to ensure that the pace of change does not negatively impact the industry. Andron Alphonso said for the next two years, the executive “will research new technologies that would enhance recovery and simultaneously reduce the impact on the environment. He explained that this will involve conducting research and development testing where applicable in countries in which those technologies are currently being used.

The president said too that the GGDMA will be looking for technologies that allow miners to increase recovery and production while simultaneously reducing environmental impact. Additionally, he said miners must continue to put focus on occupational safety and health along with recovery and production rates.

Alphonso also thanked the Government for the renewal of the Investment Development Agreement that is very beneficial to tax compliant miners and also the reapplication of the VAT free status on heavy equipment and ATVs utilized in the industry. Alphonso further noted that discussions will continue towards finding the right balance between the implementation of the new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) legislation and the practical limitations that are to be considered in ensuring the survival of the industry.