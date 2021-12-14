GFF-K&S Super 16…Western and Fruta win on Sunday

Kaieteur News – The 2021 Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Kashif & Shanghai (K&S) Super 16 tournament had the official opening ceremony and a double header on Sunday night at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora.

The ceremony, which was preceded by a march past, had brief remarks from the head of the GFF; Wayne Forde, Sports Minister; Charles Ramson Jr. and Organiser Kashif Muhammad.

Muhammad, Co-director of the K&S organization that has been promoting football in Guyana for 32 years now, explained his happiness with the amount of support that football and the K&S organization are still getting. He thanked all the sponsors for the 2021 Super 16, especially KFC that came onboard in a major way and noted that the players and fans alike really deserved it.

Meanwhile, Forde highlighted that the GFF/K&S Super 16 is a product of the power of partnership. “We have a very good relationship with corporate Guyana and they have come on board in a massive way.”

He also posited that, “We want to ask fans to be patient because after a long layoff, most of the players are now getting back to competition.”

Sports Minister, Ramson, revealed that his Ministry will continue to support the development of sports and that going forward he is anticipating even more support from corporate Guyana.

On the field, Fruta Conquerors defeated Berbice All-Stars 2-0 in the opening match of the night courtesy of one goal each from Dennis Edward (23rd minute) and Jamal Codrington in the 48th minute.

The feature clash of the night saw the star studded Western Tigers edge Rupununi All-Stars 2-1. National players Daniel Wilson (14th minute) and Trayon Babb (33rd minute) gave Tigers an early lead before Franklyn Parks (41st minute) halved Rupununi’s deficit.

