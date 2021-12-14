Former Melville softball player Boodram makes donation to Wakenaam youths

Latest update December 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Overseas based former Melville softball player Kedernauth Boodram recently presented a number of cycles to students in Wakenaam.
Boodram said he is pleased to render assistance to the youths since he would have come from a poor family background and always to give back to the society.
The cycles were given to several students of Sans Souci Primary school which Boodram attended.
Boodram urged the students to be disciplined individuals and to focus on their education.
