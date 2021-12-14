Confession of a Party

Latest update December 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember when a young child went to confession. De child begin, “Father, I have done a small but cruel thing. It is no great or terrible sin, but it eats upon my conscience.”
De Father reply was, “Speak, it does the soul much good to be absolved of a venal sin.”
To dis de child say, “Father, my sister keeps a dog which I presented to her as a wee puppy, and she loved to feed and play with him. But as he grew she came to neglect him, leaving him to feed himself. Father I cared for the dog as my sister would not. When he was thirsty I gave him milk, and fish when he was hungry. Yet in the evenings he would crawl back to my sister.”
“And you never mistreated him? Never beat him or left him hungry as punishment?” de Father question.
“No, Father! But I did do him wrong, for I began to pen him in the evenings, for his own good, so that he did not go back to my cruel sister. But now instead of with me he lives unloved in my sister’s house again, for she has let him back in and feigns remorse. It was a wrong thing I did Father, putting a dog in a pen, but I truly meant it as a kind act,” de child clairfy.
“Even the kindest acts can be wicked. But all you need do is repent. Now that you accept you have done wrong,” said de father.
De child continue, “But Father, I would do it again if I could.”
“You say your sister has allowed him back into her house? Are you sure what you did was really the best for the animal?” de father ask.
To dis de child say, “Father, I came here for absolution.”
But according to de father, “There can be no absolution without true repentance.”
“But I have, Father,” de child insist.
“No child. I’m afraid if you will not repent you must go. Go and Sin no more!”
Talk half and wait to see who prepared to sin no more.
