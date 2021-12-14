Latest update December 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$34 billion CDB loan to upgrade Linden/Mabura road

Dec 14, 2021 News

…Chinese, Brazilian companies dominate bids for contract

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office last week opened billion-dollar bids from Brazilian and Chinese firms vying for the contract to upgrade the Linden to Mabura Hill road, a project that is Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) funded.

Section of the Linden/Mabura road.

This project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, and according to their engineer’s estimate this project is pegged at some $34,197,257,104.
Those competing for the contract are China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (China), China Railway International Company Limited (China), Shandong Luqiao Group Company Limited (China), Queirozgalao (Brazil), and joint ventures Castilho (Brazil) and local company, EOCI.
In December 2020, it was announced that the CDB, the Government of Guyana and the United Kingdom Government have partnered to fund this US$190 million project, for the upgrading of approximately 121km of road from Linden to Mabura Hill to an asphaltic concrete road that would improve the connectivity between Guyana’s hinterland and the coastal areas.
According to reports, the Bank is putting US$112 million through a loan towards this project, the government is putting US$12 million, and the UK Government is putting US$66 million.
This project will represent the first phase of the much-hyped Linden/Lethem roadway, which would improve travel time to Brazil and connections to thousands of hinterland people.
The unpaved 450km road from Linden to Lethem is often impassable in the rainy season, due to flooding along low-lying sections of the road. The upgrading of the road will provide year-round connectivity between Linden and Mabura Hill, improving conditions for many locals.
In October this year, Minister Juan Edghill had mentioned that they were aiming to award the contract, and sign it before the end of the year.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Bidder                                                                                   Amount Tendered
China Gezhouba Group Company Limited                         $29,962,374,255
China Railway International Company Limited                $33,808,790,866
Shandong Luqiao Group Company Limited                      $30,225,357,150
Queirozgalao                                                                            $29,546,747,077
Castilho (Brazil) joint venture with EOCI (Guyana)       $35,138,144,149
Engineer’s Estimate                                                               $34,197,257,104

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Former Melville softball player Boodram makes donation to Wakenaam youths

Former Melville softball player Boodram makes donation to Wakenaam...

Dec 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – Overseas based former Melville softball player Kedernauth Boodram recently presented a number of cycles to students in Wakenaam. Boodram said he is pleased to render assistance...
Read More
Minister Rodrigues, OPM, Dave West Indian and Beacon Cafe on board with RHTYSC Christmas programme

Minister Rodrigues, OPM, Dave West Indian and...

Dec 14, 2021

Tony’s Jewellery Establishment sponsored $520,000 Diamond ring awaits MVP

Tony’s Jewellery Establishment sponsored...

Dec 14, 2021

Western and Fruta win on Sunday

Western and Fruta win on Sunday

Dec 14, 2021

Ivan Madray 20/20 to be launched shortly as investment continues to pour into Berbice Cricket for 2022

Ivan Madray 20/20 to be launched shortly as...

Dec 13, 2021

GFF KS Super 16 Cup fixtures continue today at Leonora

GFF KS Super 16 Cup fixtures continue today at...

Dec 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Omicron – Pt. 1

    Kaieteur News – A new Sars-CoV-2 variant of concern – Omicron – has emerged in the past few months, and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]om

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]