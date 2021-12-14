$34 billion CDB loan to upgrade Linden/Mabura road

…Chinese, Brazilian companies dominate bids for contract

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office last week opened billion-dollar bids from Brazilian and Chinese firms vying for the contract to upgrade the Linden to Mabura Hill road, a project that is Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) funded.

This project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, and according to their engineer’s estimate this project is pegged at some $34,197,257,104.

Those competing for the contract are China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (China), China Railway International Company Limited (China), Shandong Luqiao Group Company Limited (China), Queirozgalao (Brazil), and joint ventures Castilho (Brazil) and local company, EOCI.

In December 2020, it was announced that the CDB, the Government of Guyana and the United Kingdom Government have partnered to fund this US$190 million project, for the upgrading of approximately 121km of road from Linden to Mabura Hill to an asphaltic concrete road that would improve the connectivity between Guyana’s hinterland and the coastal areas.

According to reports, the Bank is putting US$112 million through a loan towards this project, the government is putting US$12 million, and the UK Government is putting US$66 million.

This project will represent the first phase of the much-hyped Linden/Lethem roadway, which would improve travel time to Brazil and connections to thousands of hinterland people.

The unpaved 450km road from Linden to Lethem is often impassable in the rainy season, due to flooding along low-lying sections of the road. The upgrading of the road will provide year-round connectivity between Linden and Mabura Hill, improving conditions for many locals.

In October this year, Minister Juan Edghill had mentioned that they were aiming to award the contract, and sign it before the end of the year.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Bidder Amount Tendered

China Gezhouba Group Company Limited $29,962,374,255

China Railway International Company Limited $33,808,790,866

Shandong Luqiao Group Company Limited $30,225,357,150

Queirozgalao $29,546,747,077

Castilho (Brazil) joint venture with EOCI (Guyana) $35,138,144,149

Engineer’s Estimate $34,197,257,104