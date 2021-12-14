Another three persons succumb to COVID-19

Kaieteur New – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that three more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,023.

The country’s latest fatalities are that of two unvaccinated women, a 79-year-old from Region Five and a 75-year-old from Region Six, and a partially vaccinated man, a 54-year-old from Region 10, who died over a two-day period (December 12 and 13), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 14 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,568.

The dashboard also shows that 12 patients were admitted into a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 persons in institutional isolation, 802 in home isolation, and 4 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,691 persons have recovered from the virus.