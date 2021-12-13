Three elderly women die from COVID-19

Latest update December 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News– Three women, from Regions Three and Four who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry also reported that they were fully vaccinated and unvaccinated patients who died over a two-day period (December 11 and 12) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The women who died are: 79-year-old and a 70-year-old from Region Four and a 76-year-old from Region Three. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,020.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the ministry has recorded 62 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,554. The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 persons in institutional isolation, 838 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,639 persons have recovered.

