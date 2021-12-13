‘Restore anti-corruption mechanisms’ – Article 13 tells Govt., Opposition

Kaieteur News – The fledgling civil society watchdog group, Article 13 has renewed its call for the Government and the Opposition to restore and strengthen the guardrails and the institutional framework designed to prevent corruption.

The group in a recent statement on the occasion of International Anti-corruption Day 2021, observed last Thursday, iterated its grave consequences of the absent anti-corruption mechanisms.

In the statement, the group which consists of prominent, outspoken Guyanese such as Chartered Accountant and Attorney at law Christopher Ram and telecommunications expert Yog Mahadeo said it noted and agrees with the assertion of US Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch, who in a statement Last week pointed to the importance of institutions in the fight against corruption. In this regard, the group referenced several of the mechanisms and institutions with anti- corruption functions such as Office of the Auditor General, and the Procurement Commission and the Procurement Commission Tribunal all provided for by the Constitution. The group also referenced the Anti-Money Laundering Act and the Integrity Commission Act, and the Public Accounts Committee and the Committee of Supply.

The organisation noted that while it is satisfied that the country has enough constitutional and statutory mechanisms on the record, “many of the instruments are either not working or not operating independently.” To this end, Article 13 noted that “unless we establish, appoint, finance, defend and hold responsible those institutions, it will be like whistling in the wind.”

“Many of these institutions and instruments are either non-functional or for one reason or another, cannot operate independently, competently and effectively. President Ali has many places from where he can start. He needs to begin now,” Article 13 said.

Addressing the issue under both the government and opposition’s tenure in office, the civil society group noted that while the APNU+AFC had a fair share of criticisms on corruption, the PPP/C does not enjoy a favourable record when it comes to corruption. To add weight to this point the group referenced Guyana’s ranking in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) between 2015 when the APNU+AFC came to power and when the PPP/C’s regained power. Describing the data as quite instructive, the group noted that according to the index, Guyana’s corruption ranking was higher under the current administration.

Article 13 warned however that because corrupt practices are usually carried on clandestinely, its extent is notoriously hard to measure. Hence, the CPI is what is says, a “perception index.”

In reference to recent incidents, Article 13 saluted the police for charging the persons who recently offered members of the Force a bribe of a substantial sum of money to drop a matter.

The group nonetheless said that they are also monitoring the prolonged police investigation of the case of the Permanent Secretary who was reported to have taken a bribe from a contractor.

In her statement to mark International Anti-corruption Day on December 9, US Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Sarah-Ann Lynch suggested that a “strong” stance by the Government will demonstrate its commitment to transparent institutions. The day is observed annually on December 9 and is aimed at highlighting the rights and responsibilities of every stakeholder in tackling corruption. For her courage and commitment, the Ambassador – supported by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – has gained outsized acclaim among sections of the Guyana population for her role in the 2020 elections.

Shortly after Ms. Lynch’s statement, President Irfaan Ali, in the course of his address to the US-sponsored virtual Summit for Democracy, said that Guyana is “fully committed to strengthening the foundations and pillars of democracy.” Among other things, Ali noted that his government “is determined to build economic progress and social improvement on the foundation of respect for human and political rights and freedom of expression”; and that “adherence to democracy and the rule of law must be aligned with economic and social progress in conditions of non-discrimination, equity, and equal opportunities.”