Youth arrested for allegedly raping friend

Dec 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old boy from Region Nine was arrested over the weekend for allegedly raping his 16-year-old friend.
According to police reports, on Friday around 17:00hrs the suspect had picked up the teen and two of her friends from her home in his motorcar, after which they started to consume alcohol.
It was further reported that while transporting the girl back to her residence, the young man stopped his vehicle and allegedly committed the act. The matter was reported to the police who took the teenager to a medical facility where she was seen and medically examined. The 19-year-old was contacted afterwards and told of the allegation made against him, which he denied the police said. He was however, taken into custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

