One week only for beating wife?

Kaieteur News – What is going on in this country? How could a sentence of one week only in jail be considered appropriate for a man found guilty of beating his wife? Why should this be just another matter that grabs our attention for a quick minute, and then fall by the wayside, because of new developments, other competing interests?

The circumstances are revealing, in that they involved a young man, all of 21 years old, starting down the road very early in life with a battering of his wife that left her with swollen eyes (KN December 7). Additionally, this was a newly married couple beginning life together with something so numbing and disgusting. Sure, it may be that he is a first offender, and that there were other factors of which we may not know that contributed to the violent abuser being the beneficiary of what is a merciful slap on the wrist, because a jurist decided to make use of the discretionary powers that he held.

We are in favour of mercy and second chances, but domestic abuse, and of the violent kind, has been a plague on this society for too long, and too harrowingly. We can only imagine the trauma and constant fear that the new bride experienced, and which could serve as a constant burden over her head that one slip and it will be a hard slap. Or one mix-up and that a flare-up is sure to follow. We cannot continue to go on like this, where in the aftermath of these brutal assaults, either erring members of the Guyana Police Force are fingered, or considerate magistrates are faulted for a fleeting moment, as being too kind, and too out of touch with reality; we must do more.

Those who are accused, and actually make it to trial without change of heart by victims, must be made to feel the full force of the law, or at least at some point that is closer to the wise exercise of that fullness. As much as we wish for it, this will not completely prevent domestic violence situations from occurring. This reality must be faced, since it is a worldwide phenomenon, to different degrees in different places. In the next instance, being passive and/or negligent in appreciating the extent of what must be done to bring about some sustained easing should not be options.

For clearly, a deterrent must be in place, one that is strong and sends a warning to other abusers, so inclined, and all too ready to let the domestic home deteriorate into such a frightening state. Both abusive men and women (mainly men) must be sent clear messages that this society will not tolerate such excesses, by being disinterested, coolly clinical observers. Nowhere should this be more evident than in the ranks of those who stand as guardians of the law, inclusive of police officers, social workers, and officers of the court, when given its broadest meaning.

In this specific instance one week is too little, and a year would have been too long. It is our position that a month would have served as enough of a cooling off period, and presented the offender with time and opportunity for deep and serious reflection, as to how and where he went wrong. We go a bit further, and recommend that those standing in judgment should consider, as a matter of routine, a probationary period of several years, such as three at a minimum, or five at the outside, to keep the peace. Such an addition to jail time, in most circumstances, lays out the ground rules demanding discipline and orderliness.

To sum this up, officers of the law at the police level must be tougher and tighter in the performance of their duties, officers of the court presiding over such cases have to be tougher and wiser in the combination of penalties handed down, and domestic partners subject to violent abuse (especially women) must also be tougher and stronger in holding the line, and demanding that justice be meted out. When there is this mix taking hold in our society, and culture, then we stand a better chance of combatting domestic violence more acceptably.