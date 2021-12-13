Man names his killer before taking last breath

Latest update December 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Victor Pedro, a 38-year-old miner of Lethem Rupununi, Region Nine, on Friday reportedly revealed the name of his killer to his 13-year-old daughter before breathing his last breath.
Pedro was murdered around 19:00Hrs in his own mining camp’s kitchen located at Turtle Creek, Five Star, Northwest District, Region One.
Information reaching Kaieteur News detailed that Pedro had moved to the Region One area about a year ago with his two children and his common-law-wife to mine gold in the backdam.
According to investigators his daughter told them that on Friday she was cooking in the kitchen when a cook from another mining camp entered. An argument started between the cook and her dad over money he owed her.
The argument escalated and the cook’s husband reportedly got involved in the matter. Pedro, his daughter said, armed himself with a sharp object and dealt the woman’s husband two lashes.
The girl said she ran away but returned sometime later to find her father lying on the kitchen floor bleeding from a gaping wound in the middle of his head and another to his face. She recalled that he was still alive at the time and managed to tell her who inflicted the fatal wounds on him.
The girl told the police that Pedro told her that it was the cook’s husband that had beaten him. Pedro eventually bled to death right there at the campsite. The nearest medical facility is located miles away from where Pedro was killed. Investigators reported that when they arrived at the scene they found Pedro’s remains lying on the kitchen floor and covered with a sheet. Inquiries revealed that the suspect and the cook have since fled the area. Pedro’s body is currently at the Port Kaituma’s Hospital morgue as police continue to hunt the suspect.
