Ivan Madray 20/20 to be launched shortly as investment continues to pour into Berbice Cricket for 2022

Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday 19th of December would be hosting its Annual General Meeting at the Port Mourant Community Centre Ground and incumbent President Hilbert Foster would be seeking his third successive two years term after been elected to the presidency in 2018. The Foster led board inherited a broken system with no proper tournaments been played or completed in over two years, but over the last four years has successfully obtained sponsorship for over seventy five cricket tournaments at the junior and senior levels.

Confident of securing a third term, the incumbent executives have been busy working on obtaining sponsorships to hit the ground running from January 2022.

Foster, who has led a massive marketing drive for the BCB on Friday last met with long time sponsor Chandradat Chintamani, who recommitted to sponsoring the third edition of the BCB Ivan Madray 20/20 tournament. The tournament would be launched shortly and would involve twelve teams in the county. The teams would include for the first time, the Berbice River Cricket

Association first division team along with West Berbice, Blairmont, Police, Tucber Park, Rose Hall Canje, Young Warriors, Albion, RHTYSC, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and Skeldon. Chintamani, who is the General Manager of Muneshwar Ltd, informed Foster that he was very impressed with the standard of the game in the Ancient County and was delighted to be associated with it. He is the nephew of Madray, who was the third Berbician to play test cricket for the West Indies.

The board was also informed by popular overseas businessman Dave Narine, that he would be sponsoring a county wide tournament for second division teams across the county as part of an effort to unearth new talents for the future. The tournament would involve close to one hundred teams in five sub associations- Berbice River, West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. Each of the zones would provide one champion, who would then play in an overall final. Narine is a strong supporter of the game in Guyana and is the owner of the West Indian Imports Store in New York.

Junior Minister of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues along with a group of businessmen this week would also be handing over a three hundred and twenty four thousand dollars pitch covers to the board. The 20 feet by 100 feet covers would be the third one to be obtained by the vibrant board and would be handed over to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

Covers have already been obtained for the West Berbice and Lower Corentyne areas and Foster has committed to getting two more for the riverain and New Amsterdam/Canje areas in early 2022. Minister Rodrigues has committed to working along with the BCB to lift the game to another level in the county. The BCB has announced plans to produce a total of ten West Indies players over the next three years and would be expanding its coaching and cricket development programmes in the New Year.