Guyana only Nation to host all 4 ICC Events in C’bean… Host venue announcement done yesterday at Providence

Kaieteur News- Guyana was officially announced as one of the host countries for the ICC U19 World Cup at Providence Stadium on the East Bank Demerara yesterday morning.

Guyanese Fawwad Baksh of CWI presented a ceremonial branded bat to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jnr. Yesterday.

Minister Ramson spoke of the economic value that this Country can gain from hosting such a tournament.

“We quantified internally at the Ministry that in excess of US$3M in economic value will be coming to Guyana within the month of January. We were not going to allow an opportunity to host a tournament where you are getting that kind of revenue stream indirectly or directly into the country and let that flitter away,” the Minister stated as Guyana was officially announced a host country yesterday, at the National Stadium, Providence.

The Minister posited that the tournament will help in a significant way to drive Guyana’s Sports Tourism product, as the hotel and transportation industries will flourish from the influx of teams, officials and families.

Ramson noted that Guyana hosting agreement was in “jeopardy” due to the torrential rain which left some venues underwater a day before the ICC returned to inspect.

He further expressed gratitude to the phenomenal teamwork to ensure the country remained a host as they are ongoing works to clear outfalls and nearby drains to reduce the flooding around the facilities, in particular, Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC).

According to Ramson, this event is a precursor to 2024 and it acts as a way to learn what specifically is needed to host these massive multinational tournaments.

“It tests our readiness, it tests our strength, it tests our personnel [and] it tests our facilities and we know now where and how we have to make the investment to get ourselves into a strong position to host as many games possible for the 2024 World Cup”, the vibrant Ramson explained.

This is the 14th U-19 World Cup since the inaugural one in 1988 in Australia and the first ever in the Caribbean and Guyana.

The tournament, which will see 16 teams playing 48 games being played in four groups.

New Zealand decided to withdraw from the tournament due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home, with Scotland named as their replacement. They will compete in Group ‘D’ along with host West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

The World cup bowls off on South American soil when West Indies face-off with Australia at Providence and Sri Lanka battle Scotland at Everest on January 14.

On January 15, India plays South Africa at Providence. while Ireland come up against Uganda at Everest as Guyana host four matches in two days.

Bangladesh are the defending champions, while under the leadership of Guyanese Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies won their only title in 2016 when the tournament was held in Bangladesh.

Admission is free but all involved will be required to Covid protocols including being fully vaccinated to enter the Providence Stadium.

Guyana is the only Country to host matches in all four ICC events that were held in the Caribbean; the 2007 World Cup), the 2010 T20 World Cup, the 2018 women’s T20 World Cup and now the 2022 U19 Men’s World Cup. (Sean Devers)