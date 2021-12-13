Guyana needs competent leaders to move forward

The PPP and PNC followed by AFC are bent on destroying Guyana. The fact that Azerbaijan built a brand new airport for US$40 million in 8 months and Guyana struggles to renovate and expand an old airport now exceeding US$160 million over the last 8 years is damning. The airport has in fact moved backwards.

The sewage system is always problematic. Space for persons waiting on passengers were reduced to being non existent.

Another backward example are the methods employed that will ensure the spread of COVID rather than reduce. This is the insistence on persons removing their shoes and traversing on the filthy ground.

The reasons for these failures are employment of persons who are friends and cronies of the governing parties and political hacks. I said this before. It still stands. It needs repeating. Again and again. by everyone and all decent minded Guyanese. Persons are simply unfit for many offices but are being retained for the attribute that these parties hold dear. A total lack of integrity. The misuse of public funds is a prime example of why Guyanese will remain in this vicious poverty cycle once they continue to vote for these parties.

The PPP has a set of young turks who shuffle around shaking their heads like they know everything but most of them got there on their parents backs. This is no measurement of capability and is certainly not experience. Hire people who have demonstrated competence. Another example of wastage of funds includes the Amalia Falls hydro project.

These are some of the reasons why public servants are paid minimum wages except for party cronies and soup drinkers.

The intended new Public Procurement Commission will be comprised of PPP and PNC members? Are these the only persons who own Guyana? Yes, Own.

That is how they behave. Like little children splitting everything in half and to hell with everyone else? What sort of society is this? There is no space for objective persons.

The selection of a contractor with China ties is another nail in the coffin of infrastructure works for Guyana. It will be another extended and inferior construction project that is prone to corruption. This project will result in immense misery for Guyanese on the East and West banks of the river because of the location. The envisaged loss of Georgetown to global warming in the very near future is another reason why the bridge must be built further south in perhaps the Friendship area.

We need to move away from a one man or two men decision-making team as is currently the case when it comes to issues that have such an impact on the nation.

Then there is Exxon.

The new indentured masters making a mockery of Guyanese by way of their tools which are the members of the PPP, PNC and AFC. Yes, all the members because none of them has demonstrated the strength of character to stand up for what is right. They are all cowered by the petty foremen aka leaders in their parties. I don’t expect Exxon to pay 50% royalty. That is not reasonable since they invested in this venture. But had I been at the negotiating table, this would have been my stance.

Share of oil extracted: Guyana -14.5% and Exxon – 85.5% (this currently is what happens).

Cost of production: Exxon must cover this from its 85.5%. So, Guyana can audit this at leisure since that’s the way the party cronies operate.

Royalty: Guyana must get 15.5% This to me is something that can be renegotiated immediately unless there are reasons why the indentured foremen are unwilling to do this.

It likely requires some tweaking by persons who are knowledgeable on the subject.he only way out of this mess is for Guyanese to vote for another third party comprising leaders that have demonstrated competence and integrity in whatever profession.

The presidential candidate must be someone who is around 60 years. Possibly retired from a notable profession and is secured in life. This single act has a better chance of addressing corruption.

Harrish Singh