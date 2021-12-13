Latest update December 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

GTT rolls out Fibre service in Non Pareil

Dec 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Residents of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara area on Saturday warmly welcomed GTT Fibre to their community, as the company rolled out Fibrebroadband service there.
GTT’s Chief Operations Officer for Home Solutions & Fixed Services, Eshwar Thakurdin said, given the advantages to subscribers including more bandwidth and faster Internet service, it was not surprising that the demand for GTT Fibre remained high.
He said the start of installations in Non Pareil meant GTT remained well on course to achieve its targets set for this year. “We are encouraged by the response of residents in Non Pareil to our roll-out of GTT Fibre and pleased that we have begun installations in time for the Christmas holidays. We hope this brings even more seasonal joy to subscribers who can now enjoy faster speeds for important things like staying in touch with family and enjoying holiday entertainment,” Thjakurdin said according to a press release from the company.

Thakurdin noted that the Company remains focused on ensuring a steady continuation of the GTT Fibre upgrade programme, bringing major increases in upload and download speeds with reliable connectivity at no increased cost to both current and new subscribers.
The COO said the company looks forward to announcing upgrades in other residential districts, as it was well aware that customers all over Guyana were keen on making the switch to GTT Fibre that brought many benefits.
Included in the fibre upgrade is a high quality voice line; optional Wi-Fi; High-speed fibre internet with a free modem; VIP Tech Support and troubleshooting; Video streams and video conferencing; and Static IPs to support networks, servers, and cameras.
As the Fibre rollout continues, GTT also announced that it will make provision for customers who cannot be accommodated and are still on DSL in the interim. The company is providing most DSL customers with a free speed upgrade where possible and reducing monthly DSL service costs where upgrades were not achievable.

