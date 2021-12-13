Give the new GECOM CEO an opportunity to deliver

Latest update December 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Dear Editor,
They are distancing themselves from the appointment of the CEO-elect, but did not see it fit and proper to do the same a while back, when an appointment was made. Even though the appointee was not qualified, experienced or suitable for the position. No pushback then against the appointment or the then illegally appointed Chair. Indeed, a tangled web.
The nation will be looking, too, to see how the CEO-elect performs, not just the opposition. He must be given every opportunity and support to carry out the mandate of the office, the same as was afforded the one whose appointment to a senior position was questionable.
And look how that turned out. In closing, the commissioners, who distanced themselves from the selection of the CEO-elect should do the honourable thing and resign en bloc. That would give credence to their position. If not, it is just blowing hot air, something they are good at when things don’t go their way.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed

