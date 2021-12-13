GFF KS Super 16 Cup fixtures continue today at Leonora

Kaieteur News- Action in the yearend Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) Super 16 Cup football tournament will continue today with a double header at the Leonora Track and Field facility.

The action opens at 6:00pm with the GFA unit battling with the East Coast team. This contest will be followed at 8:30pm with the nightcap between the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) side and Victoria Kings.

Fans are asked to note that due to the current rainfall some games will have to be switched. This fixture was originally set for the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground but had to be switched to Leonora. Only vaccinated persons will get to witness these games.