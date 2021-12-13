GFF KS Super 16 Cup fixtures continue today at Leonora

Latest update December 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 13, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News- Action in the yearend Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) Super 16 Cup football tournament will continue today with a double header at the Leonora Track and Field facility.
The action opens at 6:00pm with the GFA unit battling with the East Coast team. This contest will be followed at 8:30pm with the nightcap between the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) side and Victoria Kings.
Fans are asked to note that due to the current rainfall some games will have to be switched. This fixture was originally set for the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground but had to be switched to Leonora. Only vaccinated persons will get to witness these games.
Dec 13, 2021Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday 19th of December would be hosting its Annual General Meeting at the Port Mourant Community Centre Ground and incumbent President Hilbert Foster...
Dec 13, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Dec 12, 2021
Dec 12, 2021
Kaieteur News- Here is what Carl Greenidge said: “Given the loss of the 2020 General and Regional Elections, it is imperative... more
Kaieteur News – A letter writer asked a question that has had me thinking hard, far more than I have ever done on any... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]