Ceres backs indictments against Jordan

– says Granger, Harmon, Williams give away valuable state asset to BK Int’l

Kaieteur News – Prominent Guyanese Geotechnical Engineer, Charles Ceres said the police are correct in charging former Finance Minister Winston Jordan for the role he played in the “gifting of valuable state asset on the Demerara River waterfront to BK International.”

Jordan was two weeks ago arrested and later released on a series of allegations relating to irregular transactions of public funds and state properties, estimated to value billions of Guyana dollars. He fell ill and is currently recuperating at home. He is expected to return to the police for further questioning. Jordan was first invited to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Headquarters, a branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Upon his arrival the allegation was put to him and he was arrested. According to police Jordan was arrested for misconduct in public office, while serving in public office as the Minister of Finance. This is in relation to the vesting of State lands in 2020 in relation to the Kingston water front properties and other transactions.

According to the police, the first transaction that he was interviewed about is in relation to the alleged sale and vesting of the state’s largest wharf facilities located at Kingston, Georgetown, valued approximately US$40,000,000 but was reportedly sold for US$500,000.

It is alleged that the purchaser BK Marines Limited, only paid US$100,000, which is 10 percent of the purchase price, and Jordan issued a vesting order passing Title to the purchaser, without the payment of any further sums of monies.

It was further stated that the vesting order stated that the property is being sold free from encumbrance and liabilities and no further sum of money is owed by the purchaser.

Also, the transport was subsequently reportedly issued for the property and the value stated on the transport was US$2,000,000. It was noted however, that the agreement of sale stated that title must only pass upon full payment of purchase price.

The police also reported that investigators have evidence to establish that a facility which is a mere fraction of the size of the state property that is under investigation and located seven miles upriver was sold by a private company for US$17 million.

In a wide-ranging statement on the PNCR leadership contest, Ceres said on Sunday that “the recent correct indictment of former finance minister Winston Jordan is an indictment against both Joseph Harmon and Basil Williams.” He further stated that Harmon and Williams are both attorneys.

“Harmon was the de facto leader while David Granger focused on the colonial trappings of office. Harmon failed to represent the interest of the State, since he was part of the cabinet which allowed the gifting of valuable state asset on the Demerara River waterfront to BK International. Basil Williams as the attorney for the state has equal responsibility for not ensuring adherence to minimum standards of care for state resources.”

Ceres said the action of these individuals cannot be dismissed when payments, withheld by the PPP Government, to BK International, for the Haags Bosch landfill, were made without allowing the courts to examine the merits of BK International claims and counter-claims compiled by the Ministry of Communities.

Regarding the Demerara River Waterfront property situated at Mudlots 1 and 2, Lot F of Mudlots 3 and Lots A, B and D, North Cummingsburg, it was offered for sale to BK by then National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Horace James for $202,602,759.

However, BK had only paid $20,260,276, a mere 10% of the purchase price when it was vested to him by the then Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan on March 28, 2020. During that time, the country was embroiled in a heated elections scandal. Taking this into consideration, the PPP/C Government is contending that the sale was “illegal, unlawful, null, void, repugnant and contrary to public policy”. The PPP/C Government is also claiming that Jordan allegedly colluded with NICIL and acted in a negligent manner. Furthermore, the government is contending that the Finance Minister at the time had no legal power to act in such a manner.