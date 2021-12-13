Ministry says no report made to hotline about Mon Repos murder/suicide

Kaieteur News – A clothes vendor on Friday night killed his wife and then ended his own life at Martyr’s Village, Mon Repos East Coast Demerara, but the Ministry of Human Services is denying claims, that calls to its 914 hotline went unanswered.

Dead are: Nalini Wahid age 48 years a domestic worker and her reputed husband Balram Heeralall c/d Nappy 50 years, a clothes vendor. Police said enquiries disclosed that Nalini and Balram lived together and would normally have domestic issues. The male is presently before the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court for assaulting and threatening the said woman.

On 2021-12-10 the couple went to court and later returned home. The suspect later left home to sell clothing and he subsequently called Nalini and told her that a horse hit his car and she must go to see him at Triumph Public Road, but she refused. About 20:15hrs he arrived home with his car and complained of feeling pain to his chest. She rubbed his chest and offered him tea which he refused. He then requested to go to the doctor with his car and for her to accompany him.

She insisted on taking a taxi instead and an argument ensued between them. She shouted out for help and a neighbour jumped the fence and saw Balram choking Nalini and telling her to die. She became motionless and he then drank a suspected poisonous substance and laid next to her.

When police arrived, they observed no marks of violence to Nalini’s most exposed parts but a reddish substance was seen to her mouth, while froth was seen to Balram’s mouth. The paramedics of the Melanie Fire Station were summoned and transported Balram to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died shortly after. The body of Nalini was also escorted to the said hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival and further escorted to the Jerrick’s Funeral Home.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Malini Wahid. The ministry said it was forwarded various reports from media houses stating that several calls were allegedly made to the 914 Hotline to report the abuse on the 10th December, 2021, which went unanswered. “It caused us great concern, as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security takes cases of domestic violence seriously,” the statement added. .

The ministry said upon receipt of these allegations, an investigation was immediately launched which included a thorough review by Digicel, GTT and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security of all calls placed to the 914 Hotline on that day, a review of the Ministry’s internal call logs and several interviews with personnel who manage the 914 Hotline. The findings of this investigation revealed: that no calls placed to the 914 Hotline by any GTT or Digicel Number for the entirety of the 10th December, 2021, were missed (unanswered) or dropped; that there were no reports received by the 914 Hotline for the entirety of the 10th December, 2021, in relation to Balram Heeralall’s (Nappy) abuse and murder of his partner; that no report to date was made to the 914 Hotline on Balram Heeralall’s (Nappy) abuse and murder of his partner and that the 914 Hotline, was receiving and responding to calls for the 24 hours on that day during which the operators received numerous reports of other incidents of abuse.

“We thank Digicel and GTT for providing us with all information required to aid in this investigation. The purpose of the release of the findings of this investigation is to develop and maintain a relationship of mutual trust, cooperation, and respect by providing citizens with accurate information on the 914 Hotline’s administration and operation. Again, we reiterate the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s commitment through the 914 Hotline to respond to all cases of domestic violence, abuse, and gender-based violence,” the statement concluded.