Silence is not always golden

Kaieteur News – If you see when somebody get rob and de police come and ask you if you see de person who committed de act, do you have a right to say dat you reserve de right to be silent? Dem boys nah think suh.

As far as dem boys know, de law requires you to cooperate with de police. If you see a crime and you keep quiet, den dat can be interpreted to mean dat you frustrating de course of justice. In English common law, dem does call it perverting de course of justice. In America dem does call it obstructing justice.

De last time dem boys check, a crime is a crime. And de police gat a right fuh investigate any crime regardless of whether it tek place in a constitutional body or not. Fraud is fraud and de police can investigate any fraud. And people obligated to cooperate with de police.

You have a right to remain silent. But if de police believe you have knowledge or ought to have knowledge of something and you nah talking, den dem gat every right to press charges for perverting de course of justice.

Think about what would happen to justice in dis world, if everybody could pick up demselves and decide dat dem nah talk wah dem see. De world would end up in chaos and justice would be dead.

It mek dem boys remember de story of a man in an interrogation room. De man shouted, “I’m not saying a word without my lawyer present.”

“You are de lawyer,” said de policeman.

“Exactly, so where’s my present?” replied de lawyer.

Talk half and leff de other half fuh when you see wrongdoing.