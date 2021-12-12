Latest update December 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Silence is not always golden

Dec 12, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – If you see when somebody get rob and de police come and ask you if you see de person who committed de act, do you have a right to say dat you reserve de right to be silent? Dem boys nah think suh.
As far as dem boys know, de law requires you to cooperate with de police. If you see a crime and you keep quiet, den dat can be interpreted to mean dat you frustrating de course of justice. In English common law, dem does call it perverting de course of justice. In America dem does call it obstructing justice.
De last time dem boys check, a crime is a crime. And de police gat a right fuh investigate any crime regardless of whether it tek place in a constitutional body or not. Fraud is fraud and de police can investigate any fraud. And people obligated to cooperate with de police.
You have a right to remain silent. But if de police believe you have knowledge or ought to have knowledge of something and you nah talking, den dem gat every right to press charges for perverting de course of justice.
Think about what would happen to justice in dis world, if everybody could pick up demselves and decide dat dem nah talk wah dem see. De world would end up in chaos and justice would be dead.
It mek dem boys remember de story of a man in an interrogation room. De man shouted, “I’m not saying a word without my lawyer present.”
“You are de lawyer,” said de policeman.
“Exactly, so where’s my present?” replied de lawyer.
Talk half and leff de other half fuh when you see wrongdoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Official opening set for Leonora today along with two matches; GFA trounce West Dem. on day 1

Official opening set for Leonora today along with two matches; GFA...

Dec 12, 2021

…GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup powered by KFC Guyana Kaieteur News – The 2021/22 edition of the Guyana Football Federation/Kashif and Shanghai Super 16 Cup kicked off at the Leonora Track...
Read More
Adrian, Baston double strikes give Swan comfortable win in opening fixture 

Adrian, Baston double strikes give Swan...

Dec 12, 2021

KFC Guyana injects $10M to GFF/K&S for year-end football tourney

KFC Guyana injects $10M to GFF/K&S for...

Dec 12, 2021

NAMILCO funds first prize for GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival

NAMILCO funds first prize for GFF-GNWFA Women’s...

Dec 12, 2021

Dave’s West Indian Imports and Exports sponsors ten youth cricketers in Demerara

Dave’s West Indian Imports and Exports sponsors...

Dec 12, 2021

Kwakwani and Ravens dominate Rawle Toney 3×3 opening night

Kwakwani and Ravens dominate Rawle Toney 3×3...

Dec 12, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • WHAT IS THE NEWS?

    Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]