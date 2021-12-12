Official opening set for Leonora today along with two matches; GFA trounce West Dem. on day 1

…GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup powered by KFC Guyana

Kaieteur News – The 2021/22 edition of the Guyana Football Federation/Kashif and Shanghai Super 16 Cup kicked off at the Leonora Track & Field Facility on the West Coast of Demerara on Friday evening last with Georgetown FA All Stars trouncing West Demerara FA All Stars, 4-0.

However, the official opening ceremony and March Past is set for today at the same venue which will serve up a packed evening of entertainment as a double header is also on the cards, action kicking off at 17:00hrs.

Set to meet in the opening shindig with the loser guaranteed to walk the preverbal plank is Fruta Conquerors and Berbice All Stars. This would be followed by the ceremonial March Past of all the teams along with remarks from selected dignitaries including the organisers after which the main event of the night pits, Rupununi All Stars and Wester Tigers from 20:30hrs.

Already putting their hands up hand up as a contender for the top prize of Two Million dollars is the Georgetown FA team which took care of business against a stubborn West Demerara combination on Friday’s opening night.

Home advantage did not really count after all as it took a four-minute span for the City lads to nail their opponents who had put up stern resistance up until the 68th minute when the flood gates opened.

The action ebbed and flowed at each end of the park with the players trying their utmost to dust off the rust brought on from the lack of competitive action which has been the order of the day for almost two years owing to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

With the GFF and the Kashif & Shanghai Organisation given the go ahead to host the tournament by the National C

ovid-19 Task Force providing players, officials and fans are vaccinated, many stepped up the plate as the desire to return to competitive action on all fronts shone through.

It took Georgetown 68 minutes to break the deadlock and it was as a result of a penalty being awarded after a City player was brought down in the box. Multi-faceted player Stephen Alfred who will also relish his chances in the Futsal championship, stepped up to the kick and whilst his initial shot was not gathered cleanly by the West Dem. Goalie, Alfred’s awareness saw him putting the shot away on the rebound to the delight of his teammates and Coaching staff.

The players were not even settled after celebrating the opening goal of the match and tournament when the City lads doubled the advantage a mere minute later, this time, Tequan Taylor inked his name on the score sheet. The fight from the home team went downhill in a jiffy as GFA Captain Mark Jhalu headed in their third goal in the 71st minute, a goal which virtually sealed their place in the round of 16.

Not satisfied with three goals, a fourth for good measure was scored with four minutes to full time off the boot of Daniel Ross.

