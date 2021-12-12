Kwakwani and Ravens dominate Rawle Toney 3×3 opening night

Kaieteur News – Last Friday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Ravens basketball club and the females from Kwakwani were unstoppable when local competitive basketball returned for the first time since 2019 at the Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic that was held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Ravens took on a tough Linden team that featured National captain Stanton Rose along with top forward Shane Webster, Dennis Niles and Harold Adams.

However, the Ravens’ quartet of Dominic Vincente, Timothy Thompson, Jude Corlette and Owan Walton escaped with a narrow 15-13 win over the Region 10 side in the final.

Thompson and Vincente combined for 14 of the 15 points scored by the Ravens. In fact, it was Vincente who hit a clutch two-pointer to put the side up in the final two minutes of the game.

Vincente ended with six points, while Thompson was a beast in the paint on his way to a game high eight points.

Rose had a team high seven points for Linden and traded buckets with Vincente in the dying moments but just came up short in the end.

Adams had five points for Linden with Webster only mustering one point in the nail-biting loss for Linden.

In the third-place game, Eagles defeated the Colts 17-11 with an all-round team effort.

Hulman Bovell had a team high five points to lead the Eagles to the win. Jared Sears, Travis Belgrave and Michael Richard each had four points in the win. Evans Johnson had five points for the Colts while Quacy Lindo chipped in with four points in the loss.

Kwakwani won the best of three series against Georgetown with the young ladies showing grit in a tight series that was close throughout.

The women’s event was organized by the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) and was used as part of their efforts to showcase female participation in the game’s shortest format.

For their efforts, both Kwakwani and Ravens took home the winners trophies, compliments of renowned journalist and radio host, Gordon Moseley.

Meanwhile, during the launching, tournament Organiser, Rawle Toney thanked the fans for their support in addition to all stakeholders that made the launching a success.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank each-and-every one of you fans for coming out despite the weather and everything… this shows that we can have events like these in a safe environment and I also want to thank the Ministry of Health for giving approval to have fans in attendance,” Toney said.

He added that, “The significance of this tournament is that it can give our players and country value ranking points to qualify for future international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.”

The tournament is expected to tip off on February 19 and conclude on February 20 of 2022 with all games being played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

According to Toney, the 16-team event is receiving interest from teams in Trinidad and Suriname, as well as other Caribbean nations.