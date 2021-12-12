Latest update December 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KFC Guyana injects $10M to GFF/K&S for year-end football tourney

Dec 12, 2021 Sports

Co-director Aubrey ‘Major’ Shanghai (left), KFC’s Charissa Rampersaud, GFF president Wayne Forde, co-director Kashif Muhammad, and KFC’s Marketing Officer, Pamella Manasseh at their Vlissengen Road headquarters during the presentation.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif & Shanghai Organisation year-end tournament received another noteworthy corporate boost with Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc., through KFC Guyana, pledging $10 million in sponsorship.
GFF president Wayne Forde expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support of KFC for football in Guyana, notably the KFC Intra-Association Under-20 Championship and now this tournament.
Despite the ongoing inclement weather, Forde said they are still focused on ensuring the tournaments run in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines and they are not too worried about the weather, given the norm at this juncture of the year.
Operations Manager for KFC Guyana, Charissa Rampersaud, noted that the sport had a unifying effect on Guyanese people.
“Football is a unifying sport that brings Guyanese people across the country together. Sport plays such an important part in the development of our young people by helping them to become well-rounded individuals”, Rampersaud expressed.
The 10-day tournament culminates on January 1 at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora.
Tomorrow, action continues from 17:00hrs, and will see Fruta Conquerors clashing with Berbice All-Stars, followed by the opening ceremony at 19:00hrs, then Western Tigers versus Rupununi from 20:30hrs in the nightcap.
The first prize is set at $2M, while second-place gets $1M. The third- and fourth-place finishers will grab $500,00 and $250,000 respectively, while each team will receive a $200,000 participation fee.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Official opening set for Leonora today along with two matches; GFA trounce West Dem. on day 1

Official opening set for Leonora today along with two matches; GFA...

Dec 12, 2021

…GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup powered by KFC Guyana Kaieteur News – The 2021/22 edition of the Guyana Football Federation/Kashif and Shanghai Super 16 Cup kicked off at the Leonora Track...
Read More
Adrian, Baston double strikes give Swan comfortable win in opening fixture 

Adrian, Baston double strikes give Swan...

Dec 12, 2021

KFC Guyana injects $10M to GFF/K&S for year-end football tourney

KFC Guyana injects $10M to GFF/K&S for...

Dec 12, 2021

NAMILCO funds first prize for GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival

NAMILCO funds first prize for GFF-GNWFA Women’s...

Dec 12, 2021

Dave’s West Indian Imports and Exports sponsors ten youth cricketers in Demerara

Dave’s West Indian Imports and Exports sponsors...

Dec 12, 2021

Kwakwani and Ravens dominate Rawle Toney 3×3 opening night

Kwakwani and Ravens dominate Rawle Toney 3×3...

Dec 12, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • WHAT IS THE NEWS?

    Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]