KFC Guyana injects $10M to GFF/K&S for year-end football tourney

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif & Shanghai Organisation year-end tournament received another noteworthy corporate boost with Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc., through KFC Guyana, pledging $10 million in sponsorship.

GFF president Wayne Forde expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support of KFC for football in Guyana, notably the KFC Intra-Association Under-20 Championship and now this tournament.

Despite the ongoing inclement weather, Forde said they are still focused on ensuring the tournaments run in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines and they are not too worried about the weather, given the norm at this juncture of the year.

Operations Manager for KFC Guyana, Charissa Rampersaud, noted that the sport had a unifying effect on Guyanese people.

“Football is a unifying sport that brings Guyanese people across the country together. Sport plays such an important part in the development of our young people by helping them to become well-rounded individuals”, Rampersaud expressed.

The 10-day tournament culminates on January 1 at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora.

Tomorrow, action continues from 17:00hrs, and will see Fruta Conquerors clashing with Berbice All-Stars, followed by the opening ceremony at 19:00hrs, then Western Tigers versus Rupununi from 20:30hrs in the nightcap.

The first prize is set at $2M, while second-place gets $1M. The third- and fourth-place finishers will grab $500,00 and $250,000 respectively, while each team will receive a $200,000 participation fee.