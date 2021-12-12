Int’l experts want Yellowtail EIA to be scrapped

Kaieteur News – A group of international environmentalists have teamed up to demand that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scraps the Yellowtail development Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), given that the document fails to address critical subjects such as the impacts of the total waste brought to shore, and baseline data for Guyana’s fisheries sector.

In a letter to the EPA, that was seen by Kaieteur News, the experts Simone Mangal-Joly, Alfred Buhlai, Vanda Radzik, Janette Bulkan, Denuta Radzik, Jerry Jailall, Alissa Trotz and Maya Trotz, who all participated in a virtual meeting on November 11, to discuss the impacts of the project on the environment, said that not only were their questions not answered by ExxonMobil’s Consultant, the Environmental Resources Management (ERM), but the recommendation for the firm to provide answers in writing, before the closure of the public comment period, has fallen on deaf ears.

The public feedback on Esso Exploration Production Guyana Ltd’s (EEPGL), Exxon’s subsidiary, Yellowtail Environmental Impact Assessment closes on December 15, 2021.

Given that the Consultant is yet to assure the environmental experts of the safety of the project, they have demanded that the EIA be declared null and void.

They said, “The Environmental Assessment Board cannot possibly consider that the current 60-day period for public scrutiny of this EIA is valid when the Final Terms and Scope remains hidden from the public.”

The group reasoned, “The public relies on provision of information to make an informed evaluation on the adequacy of the EIA during the 60-day feedback process. The ERM states in the Yellowtail EIA volume I revision 0-2, October 2021, pages 4-7, that EEPGL seeks to support open dialogue and receive stakeholder feedback, opinions, concerns, and knowledge regarding the way the Project may interact with the natural and social environment. Through consultation, EEPGL’s objective is to identify key stakeholder issues and concerns. Consultation or dialogue activities involve a two-way flow or exchange of information between stakeholders and EEPGL or the Consultants.”

The group added, “However, this has not been our experience with EEPGL or its consultant, ERM. Instead, we were treated to a sustained period during and since the virtual consultation in which they did not provide answers to the actual questions we asked and have ignored requests to provide answers as a follow-up to the virtual meeting.”

The experts, who together have decades of expertise when compiled, also noted that even after combing through the EIA document, they were unable to find a transparent record, in the form of transcripts of discussions, held with other stakeholders, during the preparation of the EIA, to determine if the questions or concerns that other stakeholders raised were in fact addressed.

As a consequence, the group documented a list of questions that have arisen through the Virtual Consultation, by way of statements made by EEPGL, ERM, and the EPA.

On the ‘Impacts of total volume of waste brought to shore for the lifetime of the Yellowtail project’ the experts said they need to know “What is the exact quantity of waste that will be brought on shore for the life of the project? What is the constituent component of that waste? How will the waste be transported and offloaded at treatment site(s)? What specific risks does its transport pose at the specific sites of treatment giving surrounding receptors? What are the specific toxicities and risks to human health and ecology of each component, and specifically how will the waste be treated to remove toxic components?”

Additionally, the environmentalists said they are requesting information on “What Public Communication discharges will there be to air, water, and ground during treatment and what are the chemical compositions of these discharges and what risk do they pose to human health and ecology? Will any discharge be directly into rivers and estuaries with protected forest species, and if so, what threats do they pose to such bodies over the full life of the Yellowtail project? Will this discharge affect fisheries and other activities into any estuary? What is the chemical composition and risks of the residues that will be taken to a landfill? What is the total volume of waste bound for landfills during the life of the project? What is the total land demand for such landfill given the volume of waste produced over the life of the project? What are the standards for operation of such landfill, and what are the risks if these standards are violated?”

Meanwhile, on the ‘cumulative impacts of total volume of waste brought to shore for treatment and disposal for the lifetime of Liza1, Liza 2, Payara, and Yellowtail’ they asked “What is the total volume of waste produced by all four production platforms, and what would be the cumulative impact of transport, treatment, and disposal of the total volume of waste? What is the total amount of land that will be required for waste disposal and how will this land use requirement be met in terms of volume of waste and land fill requirements?”

When it comes to Baseline information on Guyana’s fisheries sector, the group requested the consultant to provide them with specific data such as the total number of formal and informal operators, size, catch per unit effort in the dry versus the wet season, economic value of formal and informal production, livelihood dependency, economic linkages, and total economic value of the sector considering linkages with other sectors. It was also requested that information pertains to the near-shore and offshore fish nurseries located and mapped by geospatial coordinates be provided.

Further they asked, “What are the life cycle migration patterns relative to the offshore oil blocks and locations of offshore and near shore nurseries? Where is the document proving that this information was collected and analysed and publicly ventilated for feedback from fisherfolk prior to extensive 2015 seismic surveys and disturbances conducted by EEPGL? Where is the ongoing monitoring and evaluation data since 2015 covering the start-up and production at Liza 1 and all exploratory drilling activities conducted to date, their effects on said nurseries in population samples collected and the change in catch per unit effort of fisheries? Where has this data been made available for public scrutiny? Where are the offshore and near shore fish nurseries for the species of commercial fish and their prey located on a map with geospatial coordinates relative to the Yellowtail production area, effluent discharge, and current patterns?”

Since information was lacking in the EIA with regard to baseline for fisheries loss and claims, the team asked ERM to show them the baseline data on formal and informal production that will be used for claims of losses from fishermen in the event of an oil spill. Furthermore, they asked Exxon’s Consultant to present the proof that the methodology has been subject to public scrutiny.

In this regard, the environmentalists said, “We submit that, that entire process has been miscarried and call upon the EPA to declare it null and void and reset EEPGL’s application for Environmental Authorisation”.