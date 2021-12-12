GT Office Assistants Committee to stage Inter-Government Agencies Tapeball cricket today

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee will stage their end of year Inter-Ministries and Government Agencies, 8-a-side 6-overs Knockout bat your own ball Tapeball cricket competition today.

The event is fixed for the National Cultural Centre Tarmac starting from 9:00am and teams have until 8:30am today to register as no late entries will be accepted. Trophies and cash prizes are up for grabs in the James ‘Uprising’ Lewis organised event.

All players are to be fully vaccinated with official proof. Sanitizing stations will be in place at the venue.

The schoolboys’ cricket final will also be contested during the day.

Among those lending sponsorship support include: Office of the President, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Minister’s Office, Star Party Rentals, Trophy Stall and GTT. The organiser is expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Task Force.